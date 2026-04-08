CareCloud, a healthcare technology provider supporting more than 45,000 medical professionals, has confirmed a significant security breach in one of its electronic health record systems. The unauthorised access occurred on March 16 and lasted over eight hours. While there is no confirmation that patient data was stolen, the incident raises concerns about the security of healthcare information and potential risks to millions of patients.

What Happened Inside CareCloud's Systems

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, attackers gained access to one of CareCloud's system environments used to store electronic health records. The breach was detected the same day, and the company restored full system functionality within hours. CareCloud stated that the attackers are believed to have been removed and that the incident was contained to a single environment.

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The company has not confirmed whether any data was exfiltrated. Experts emphasise that stolen health data can be exploited for identity theft, insurance fraud, and targeted phishing scams. Public records indicate that much of CareCloud's infrastructure relies on Amazon Web Services, highlighting the importance of strict security controls in cloud-based healthcare systems.

Why Healthcare Data Remains a Valuable Target

Healthcare records contain extensive personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, and medical histories. Unlike credit card information, medical data cannot simply be cancelled or replaced. Previous incidents, such as the Change Healthcare ransomware attack, demonstrated how breaches can disrupt healthcare services nationwide and delay patient care.

CareCloud's reach, serving millions of patients through thousands of providers, makes any breach potentially serious. Cybercriminals actively seek healthcare data because it can be used to commit identity theft, file fraudulent insurance claims, or create highly targeted scams. The scale of the potential impact makes this incident particularly significant for patients and providers alike.

Potential Risks for Patients

As cited by Fox News, even patients who are unaware of CareCloud could be affected if their healthcare provider uses the company's services. Unauthorised access to health records can result in fraudulent medical claims, unauthorised access to patient portals, and identity theft. Notifications to affected individuals may take weeks or months, depending on the outcome of ongoing investigations.

Patients are advised to monitor their explanation of benefits statements, medical bills, and prescriptions for any unfamiliar entries. Detecting unusual activity early can help prevent further damage and allow for quicker action in case data was compromised.

Steps to Protect Yourself from Healthcare Breaches

There are several steps patients can take to protect themselves in the wake of a healthcare data breach. Monitoring medical statements for unfamiliar charges is essential. Setting up identity theft monitoring services can alert users if their personal information is being misused.

Strong, unique passwords for patient portals, combined with two-factor authentication, add an extra layer of protection. Installing reputable antivirus software can prevent malware attacks, while caution against suspicious emails or phone calls reduces the risk of phishing. Finally, data removal services can limit the availability of personal information on broker websites, reducing exposure to scammers.

Patients should also remain vigilant for unexpected communications that claim to be from healthcare providers or insurance companies. Scammers often exploit breaches by sending emails, text messages, or phone calls asking for personal details or directing recipients to fraudulent websites. Verifying any request directly with the provider using official contact information can prevent falling victim to follow-up scams and minimise the risk of further data compromise.