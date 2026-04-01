A single accidental file release has exposed the internal architecture of one of the most advanced AI coding systems ever built, revealing how it stores memory, operates in the background, and — in one controversial case — conceals its own identity.

The Claude Code leak has become one of the most widely discussed incidents in the AI industry, offering an unprecedented glimpse into the internal mechanics of Anthropic's flagship developer tool. Within hours of the file appearing publicly, developers across the world were analysing hundreds of thousands of lines of code and uncovering features never intended for public release — raising urgent questions about trust, security, and the future direction of AI systems.

How the Claude Code Leak Happened

The incident traces back to a technical oversight involving a debugging file. According to reporting by Hindustan Times, a 59.8MB JavaScript source map file was mistakenly included in a public npm release of Claude Code. This file, intended only for internal debugging, effectively exposed a detailed blueprint of the system's architecture.

Developer Chaofan Shou highlighted the issue on X, posting a download link that accelerated its spread. Within hours, the entire codebase had been mirrored across platforms including GitHub, making containment nearly impossible.

Claude code source code has been leaked via a map file in their npm registry!



Code: https://t.co/jBiMoOzt8G pic.twitter.com/rYo5hbvEj8 — Chaofan Shou (@Fried_rice) March 31, 2026

A 'Self-Healing Memory' System Emerges

One of the most striking revelations from the leak is the system's so-called 'Self-Healing Memory' architecture, which developers analysing the code noted tackles a persistent AI challenge known as 'context entropy', where models lose coherence during long interactions. Rather than storing everything in one place, the system uses a layered memory approach in which a lightweight file acts as an index, pointing to relevant data stored elsewhere, allowing the AI to retrieve only what it needs rather than reloading entire conversations.

The system also follows a 'Strict Write Discipline', updating memory only after successful actions to reduce the risk of storing errors or misleading information. Notably, the AI treats its own memory as a 'hint' rather than a source of truth, verifying information before acting on it — a layer of self-correction rarely seen in current AI tools.

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KAIROS and the Rise of Background AI Agents

Another key feature exposed in the leak is KAIROS, a system that allows the AI to operate in the background. Through a process referred to as 'autoDream', the AI continues to refine and organise its memory even when the user is inactive, effectively improving itself between sessions. Rather than functioning as a passive tool, the system behaves more like an ongoing collaborator, continuously preparing for future tasks. This shift towards persistent, agent-like behaviour signals a broader trend in AI development towards systems that remain active even when users are not.

'Undercover Mode' Raises Ethical Questions

Perhaps the most controversial element revealed by the leak is a feature labelled 'Undercover Mode', which appears to allow the system to contribute to public projects without revealing its identity. According to the leaked file as reported by Hindustan Times, internal instructions state: 'You are operating UNDERCOVER... Do not blow your cover.'

This raises immediate ethical concerns. If AI can participate anonymously in open-source projects or public repositories, questions emerge about transparency, attribution, and accountability — and for developers and organisations, this could blur the line between human and machine contributions in ways that are difficult to regulate.

Internal Models and Persistent Limitations

The leak also shed light on Anthropic's internal model ecosystem, including codenames such as Capybara, Fennec, and Numbat. According to the leaked data, despite their sophistication, some versions show higher rates of false or misleading outputs compared to earlier iterations — a finding that highlights that even cutting-edge AI systems remain imperfect and require careful oversight.

Security Risks Intensify for Users

Beyond technical curiosity, the leak has serious security implications. With the system's inner workings now public, malicious actors may attempt to exploit potential vulnerabilities. The timing has compounded concerns, coinciding with a separate supply-chain issue involving the axios npm package, and users who installed updates during this period may face elevated risks.

Social Media Reactions To Leak

The Claude Code leak sparked immediate debate across X and developer forums, with users calling it a rare glimpse into advanced AI systems. While some praised the insight into features such as 'Self-Healing Memory', others raised concerns about 'Undercover Mode' and its potential for misuse.

Many also questioned how such a significant oversight occurred. Cybersecurity experts warned users to avoid interacting with leaked files and to remain cautious.

What Users Should Do Next

According to reports, Anthropic has advised users to avoid the affected npm version and switch to its official installer. Security experts recommend adopting a zero-trust approach, auditing systems for anomalies, and rotating API keys as a precaution.

For all its risks, the incident has provided a rare and detailed look into how modern AI systems are engineered. From self-healing memory to autonomous background processes, the revelations highlight both the sophistication and the unresolved challenges of today's AI tools, and may ultimately shape how companies balance innovation with transparency in the next phase of artificial intelligence development.