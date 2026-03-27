FBI Director Kash Patel drew the attention of the Iran-linked Handala Hack Team after the collective breached his personal email account. Handala has framed the intrusion as a retaliatory strike, linking the breach to a recent naval incident in which a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate.

Handala explicitly connected the attack to the FBI's recent efforts to dismantle the group's infrastructure, following the seizure of its primary domain and the announcement of a reward for its members' arrest.

'Dedicated to the Martyrs of the Dana Destroyer'

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The Handala team claimed responsibility for infiltrating Patel's personal email accounts in response to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's recent efforts to dismantle the group's infrastructure. The FBI recently seized the collective's primary domain and authorised a bounty of £7,870,000 ($10,000,000) for information leading to the arrest of its members.

In response, they targeted Patel. 'Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency's headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims,' they wrote.

Handala described the multi-million-pound reward as a sign of desperation rather than strength, and dedicated the breach to the 'martyrs of the Dena destroyer.' The group asserted that no amount of money could prevent their operations.

🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️BREAKING: Iranian Hacker Group Handala:



"Soon you will realize that the FBI's security was nothing more than a joke."



U.S. DOJ now confirms FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email was breached, just a day after Handala claimed it has breached the FBI. pic.twitter.com/HTmJjeGMXY — MonitorX (@MonitorX99800) March 27, 2026

Remembering the Victims of the Torpedoed IRIS Dena

The dedication points to a sharp escalation in international naval tensions. The IRIS Dena was a modern Iranian Moudge-class frigate, commissioned in 2021 as a flagship of Iranian naval engineering. The vessel sank on 4 March 2026 after it was torpedoed by a United States submarine near the coast of Sri Lanka.

There were reportedly 180 sailors on board when it sailed, and while many were saved, 84 Iranian sailors died in the incident. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a warning after the incident, stating that 'the US will come to bitterly regret the precedent it has set,' per the BBC.

Handala has referred to the sailors killed in the attack as 'martyrs.' By linking Patel's email breach to the naval incident, the collective has positioned itself as a retaliatory force acting in response to Iranian military losses. This connection illustrates how regional military conflicts are increasingly manifesting as targeted cyber-campaigns against political figures.

Classified Secrets and Personal Data Spilt Online

Handala claims the volume of data obtained from Patel's personal accounts is substantial, though this has not been independently verified. The collective has begun sharing personal photographs of Patel. The group asserts tjat it has obtained contact lists and internal communications, though these claims originate from Handala's own posts and have not been corroborated by a third party.

Such a breach carries significant implications for the current FBI director, given the sensitivity of communications associated with the nation's premier domestic intelligence agency. The leaked materials reportedly include private discussions and personal associations not previously in the public record.

The FBI has not publicly confirmed the scope or content of the breach. The Handala collective remains defiant, promising further disclosures and announcing: 'This is just our beginning.'