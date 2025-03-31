In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man has been arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for allegedly spiking his co-worker's drink with Gorilla Super Glue.

The victim, identified only as 'JH' in her complaint, began feeling unwell after drinking her Coca-Cola. Growing suspicious, she decided to take action by setting up a hidden camera at her desk. What she uncovered was far more disturbing than she had expected.

On 20 March, Joseph Ross, an employee at Wisconsin State Fair Park, was caught on camera adding Gorilla Super Glue to JH's drink. Local law enforcement described the incident as both 'uncommon' and 'alarming.' However, the question remains—what led Ross to take such an extreme and bizarre action?

What We Know About the Case

JH was forced to set up a hidden camera at her desk after she noticed an odd chemical smell in her Coca-Cola. Shortly after drinking the soda, she felt ill, prompting her to suspect that someone had been tampering with her drink.

Hence, as her suspicion grew, she installed a hidden surveillance camera beneath her computer monitor. After reviewing the footage, JH was horrified by what she uncovered. According to the complaint, the camera clearly recorded Ross, who appeared to be carefully pouring a substance from a small bottle with a white nozzle into her soda can.

Losing no time, JH approached local police and shared the disturbing video with them, which eventually led to Ross's arrest. According to the investigators, it was confirmed that the substance in question was, in fact, a gorilla superglue, a material that could have posed serious health risks if ingested.

Investigation and Arrest

'During the conversation, JH told the Officers that approximately 2 to 3 weeks ago, JH suspected that her beverages on her desk had been contaminated by a chemical substance,' a quote from her complaint made to the Milwaukee County District Attorney said.

After JH's complaint, police acted swiftly, obtaining a search warrant for Ross's office. During the search, the officers discovered clear latex gloves, which Ross had likely worn during the alleged tampering. A yellow tube of Gorilla-brand superglue was also found in his office, and these items were reportedly hidden within his desk.

Ross was arrested and charged with placing a foreign object into a drink with the intent to cause harm. According to Fox9, Ross admitted to 'adding a supplement' to JH's drink during his police interview. However, it was also reported that he has not clarified his motive for committing such an unusual act.

The local law enforcement is equally baffled as JH with Ross's actions. During the court hearing on Wednesday, Commissioner Andrea Bolender shared her thoughts on the case. 'This is extremely alarming and definitely has elements of a lot of violence,' she said.

According to 12 News legal analyst Craig Mastantuono, the case is 'unusual' and highly uncommon.

Reactions From the Workplace

The incident took place within a workplace at Wisconsin State Fair Park, however, the two individual reportedlty were not employed by the State Fair. 'The two individuals involved were employed by a vendor and were not State Fair Park employees, therefore, we cannot comment on employment status,' a spokesperson for Wisconsin State Fair Park said.

However, the park stressed that they would not tolerate such behaviour. 'While this incident did not happen between State Fair Park employees and did not involve any patrons, we want to reiterate that safety is a top priority at State Fair Park, and we take these matters very seriously,' they said.

According to reports, Ross is now facing felony charges that carry a maximum fine of $10,000 and a potential prison time of up to 38 months, and his bail has been set at $10,000 (approximately £7,600). Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to understand the reason behind his actions.