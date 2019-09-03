Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries when his vintage car "Menace" crashed into a wooden fence off the highway in California's Malibu Hills. The incident took place on Sunday morning. Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Terry Crews, and Bryan Cranston since then have been showering their love for the comedian.

Kevin Hart was soon taken to the hospital, and after the surgery his wife, Eniko Parrish confirmed that he is "just fine". She told TMZ that her husband was fine and was recovering. "He's fine, he's awake," Parrish said adding Hart would be in the hospital for a few days.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to express his good wishes for Hart. "Stop messing with my emotions brother," he wrote, saying that they have a lot more laughing to do. He also told him to stay strong.

Meanwhile, actor Terry Crews wished Hart with a "get well soon" message with a folded hand emoji and a heart emoji.

Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Bryan Cranston and the 40-year-old comedian worked together in "The Upside". He posted a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote a very sweet message."Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother. B," he wrote.

His fellow comedian Gabriel Iglesias wrote on Instagram, "This man brings so many people smiles, laughter and positivity energy every day. Let's send him some too #GetBetterKevin,"

Meanwhile, Arsenio Hall said that Hart's car could be replaced. But the comedy world could not do replace Hart. Meanwhile, "Roast Battle" famed Jeff Ross also wished Hart well and said they needed him. His message to the comedian was followed by a payer, heart and a muscle emoji. There were many such comments wishing Hart a speedy recovery.

The Jumanji actor bought the vintage 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on his 40th birthday. However, his devotion to fast cars proved fatal to him. He was accompanied by his driver and his wife's personal trainer, Rebecca Broxterman. Both Hart and his driver suffered "major back injuries" whereas the third passenger didn't receive much injuries.

Hart's two comedy specials were released this year. he will be next seen in "Jumanji: The Next Level" later this year, and will also appear in 2020 drama film titled "Fatherhood".