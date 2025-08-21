KEY POINTS Ryan Reynolds likes to leave the day-to-day management of Wrexham A.F.C. to the professionals.

He and co-owner Rob Mac are actively involved with the team in other ways.

Aside from being one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds is also a big-time investor. Over the years, the high-profile entrepreneur has made bold strides to expand his business portfolio. Some of his previous notable investments include Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.

More recently, Reynolds and his business partner, fellow actor Rob McElhenney (who is seeking to legally change his name to Rob Mac), turned their attention toward the sports world, particularly the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. With Reynolds' busy Hollywood schedule, just how hands-on is the actor with the team?

Why Did Ryan Reynolds Buy Wrexham AFC?

With their busy filming schedules and existing business ventures, few expected Reynolds and Mac to buy a football team in Wrexham, Wales. But that's exactly what the men did.

Together, Mac and Reynolds put forward a bid to acquire Wrexham AFC. Initially, some dismissed it as a publicity stunt, but it didn't take long before everyone realised that these Hollywood stars' intentions were genuine. Mac and Reynolds even prepared a video detailing some of their ambitious plans for the club.

Once the club accepted their bid, the two men went to work. Beyond marketing efforts, Wrexham AFC also improved on the pitch. In the years since Reynolds and Mac became proud owners of the team, Wrexham went on to achieve a promotion from the National League all the way to the Championship in 2025.

Ryan Reynolds Says They 'Don't Make Football Decisions' On Wrexham A.F.C.

Reynolds may be part of Wrexham's top management, but the actor would rather leave the day-to-day football operations to the professionals. 'We have a very hands-off management style,' Reynolds said while speaking with Sky Sports. 'Our job is to listen, learn, and tell the story. And that is a great position for any ownership group to be in, to really just be there to support and tell the story.'

The actor also explained that being in a position where they 'don't make football decisions' also allows for a key relationship within the team to develop. 'Actually the great gift of that is that we're able to have relationships with the players at Wrexham, whereas most people in our position can't,' Reynolds said. The Hollywood star also proudly declared that he and Mac 'have a relationship with every single one of our players.'

Centre-back Conor Coady can certainly attest to that after joining Wrexham recently. Both Reynolds and Mac reached out to him personally, with the Deadpool star even sending a welcome video. 'I got a WhatsApp from an American number which I thought was a bit strange,' Coady recalled while speaking on BBC Radio 5. 'I sat on the couch with my missus watching it and it was a video of Ryan. I was really starstruck and he was just welcoming me to the club and saying how good it is to have me, what we want to do as a club and how we want to go forward.'

Coady and Reynolds have since met up in person, with Coady inviting the actor to 'play centre half' with him. However, Reynolds reportedly declined, saying that 'he's never played football in his life.'