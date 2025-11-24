Celebrity chef Skye Gyngell, one of the leading voices in Britain's slow food movement and a trailblazer of seasonal, ingredient-led cooking, has died aged 62. Her family confirmed her passing in London on Saturday, noting that she had been receiving treatment for Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer.

Gyngell, who became internationally recognised for her work at Petersham Nurseries Café and later at Spring in Somerset House, leaves behind an influential legacy that transformed modern British dining.

Career Defined by Seasonal Cooking and a Michelin Star

Born in Sydney and trained in Paris, Gyngell moved to London early in her career and worked under influential chefs including Anton Mosimann at The Dorchester.

She later shifted briefly into food media, contributing to publications such as Vogue before returning to professional kitchens with a renewed focus on ingredient-led cooking.

Her breakthrough came at Petersham Nurseries Café, which she joined in the mid-2000s. The glasshouse café became a culinary destination under her leadership, earning a Michelin star that cemented her reputation as one of Britain's most innovative chefs.

Although she later described the accolade as challenging due to heightened expectations, it significantly raised the profile of seasonal and locally sourced cuisine in the UK.

The achievement also marked her as an influential figure among a new generation of chefs searching for simpler, provenance-focused cooking.

Spring and the Rise of Sustainable British Dining

In 2014, Gyngell opened Spring in Somerset House, a restaurant that allowed her to expand her philosophy of sustainability, seasonality and minimal waste.

Spring became known for menus built around British-grown produce and was one of the first high-profile London restaurants to eliminate single-use plastics.

The venue also introduced a 'scratch menu', designed to utilise surplus ingredients and reduce food waste, reinforcing Gyngell's commitment to environmentally responsible dining.

Her focus on sustainability continued with her work as Culinary Director at Heckfield Place in Hampshire. The hotel's restaurant, Marle, was awarded a Green Michelin star for its dedication to eco-friendly sourcing and regenerative farming practices.

These accolades helped position Gyngell as a leader in the movement toward ethical dining, influencing both established chefs and emerging cooks across the UK.

Final Year Marked by Illness and Resilience

Gyngell was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma in 2024. She underwent major surgery that resulted in the removal of numerous glands, affecting her sense of taste and smell.

Despite the challenges posed by the treatment, she spoke in interviews about her determination to remain connected to her craft and continued contributing creatively to her kitchens.

The loss of taste and smell presented an enormous emotional and professional burden for a chef whose style was rooted in sensitivity to flavour and texture. Her reflections on cooking while experiencing these sensory changes provided rare insight into how illness reshaped her work and identity during her final year.

Industry Pays Tribute to a Culinary Visionary

Tributes poured in from across the hospitality sector as news of her death spread. Fellow chefs, including Jamie Oliver, praised Gyngell's influence and generosity.

Teams at Spring and Heckfield Place highlighted her mentorship, her commitment to local producers and her ability to elevate simple ingredients through thoughtful technique.

Many credited her with helping shift British dining culture toward sustainability long before it became mainstream.

Gyngell's work across Petersham, Spring and Heckfield Place established her as a central figure in modern British gastronomy, and her approach to seasonal cooking continues to shape menus throughout the country.