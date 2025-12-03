YouTuber Kurt Caz Accused of Using AI to Depict Oxford Street as 'Dangerous' to Appeal to Far-Right
Claims emerge that the British creator manipulated images to exaggerate threats in London, prompting criticism over manufactured narratives and online monetisation
British YouTuber Kurt Caz has been accused of manipulating content to present London's Oxford Street as a threatening environment, amid claims he used AI-altered visuals to depict the area as a crime-ridden 'no-go zone.'
The creator, known for travel videos that spotlight danger and urban decline, filmed himself walking through the busy shopping district with a bodyguard, expressing concern over perceived risks. Viewers later highlighted that the area appeared relatively calm in the footage, contrasting with the video's dramatic framing.
Criticism intensified after users identified alleged AI modifications in the video's thumbnail, including a biker wearing an artificial balaclava and signage made to look Middle Eastern. Footage from the shoot showed the same man posing amicably with the YouTuber, suggesting the imagery was artificially enhanced to convey a heightened sense of threat.
Commentators argued that the use of AI to fabricate danger distorts public perception and fuels stereotypes, particularly when linked to discussions around migration, safety and culture in major European cities.
The incident has reignited debate over online creators appealing to far-right audiences through sensational narratives, with critics saying polarising content is increasingly being used to drive clicks and revenue.
Observers noted that Caz built a following by documenting genuine risk but is now accused of constructing artificial vulnerability to maintain engagement.
The controversy reflects a wider trend in digital media, where exaggerated depictions of urban decline and cultural conflict are used to target specific demographics, blurring the line between commentary and manipulation.
