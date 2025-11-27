Health officials in the UK are warning of a growing threat from a drug-resistant fungal infection that is spreading through communities. The strain, Trichophyton indotineae, has been linked to severe cases of ringworm affecting the groin, buttocks and upper thighs. Clinicians say the infection is increasingly difficult to treat with standard antifungal creams.

Recent data indicate the fungus is becoming more established in the UK. At the European Scientific Conference on Applied Infectious Disease Epidemiology (ESCAIDE), experts reported an increase from 44 known cases before 2022 to 258 by March 2025. Specialists say this pattern suggests sustained transmission within communities rather than isolated imported cases.

Public health bodies, including the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), are monitoring the situation closely. Officials urge GPs and dermatologists to suspect T. indotineae when rashes in the groin fail to respond to first-line treatment, highlighting the challenges it poses for both patients and healthcare providers.

What is Trichophyton indotineae

Ringworm has long been associated with several species of Trichophyton fungus, but researchers say this strain represents a newer, more problematic form. It was first identified in India in 2014, with dermatologists linking its emergence to widespread, often unregulated use of antifungal steroids in South Asia. According to the World Health Organization, misuse of antifungal medicines can create resistant strains that spread more easily between people.

In the UK, specialists such as Professor Darius Armstrong-James of Imperial College London have described the increase in cases as concerning. He said data from the National Mycology Reference Laboratory shows the strain now accounts for a significant proportion of dermatophyte infections being analysed.

Recognising the Symptoms

The infection usually presents as an itchy, inflamed or painful rash. It commonly affects the groin, buttocks and upper thighs, and can appear red, scaly or sore. Some patients report rapid spreading across the lower abdomen or further down the legs, particularly where skin folds retain heat and moisture.

Doctors say the condition is often mistaken for eczema or other forms of dermatitis, which can delay effective treatment. Individuals who notice a persistent rash that fails to improve after two weeks of over-the-counter medication are advised to seek medical assessment. Laboratory testing may be needed to confirm the diagnosis, according to the NHS.

Why Is It Spreading?

Experts say several factors are driving the rise. Increased international travel has helped carry the fungus beyond South Asia, while close contact within households remains one of the most common routes of transmission. Towels, bedding and clothing can retain fungal spores if not washed thoroughly, and shared gym equipment or intimate contact can also contribute to spread, according to GB News.

Another challenge is that typical topical antifungal creams are often ineffective. Some patients require prescription-strength medicines such as itraconazole, which can involve long treatment courses and potential side-effects including liver complications.

The UK has a lot of problems. Apparently they have a drug resistant super butt fungus spreading through their country. should do a video about this. pic.twitter.com/W7c3y0vyC1 — Isten_Kardja (@Isten_Kardja) November 26, 2025

Your latest source of panic is a bum focused super fungus. pic.twitter.com/GOc10EDock — Language Talk - Tanya (@languagetalk) November 26, 2025

I’m thankful for the OCD-like symptoms I’ve developed now they may cause me anguish daily but at least I won’t get the super fungus https://t.co/d4XLEuE8iu — ShovelTrigger (@ShovelTrigger) November 26, 2025

Reducing Risk

To limit the spread, clinicians recommend washing clothes, underwear and towels at high temperatures, avoiding shared personal items, and wearing loose, breathable clothing to reduce moisture retention. Maintaining good hygiene and seeking timely medical advice remain the most effective measures to prevent transmission.

The emergence of T. indotineae in the UK underscores a broader global challenge from drug-resistant fungal infections. Awareness, vigilance and prompt treatment are the best defences against what specialists warn could become an increasingly serious public health issue.