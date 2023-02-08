With a gain of 9,690, the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd (FPSB) announced that the number of Certified Financial Professionals in the world has surpassed 213,000.

The data reported by the FPSB indicates a gain of 9,590 worldwide, contrasting the professional CFP last year. FPSB CEO Dante de Gori CFP expressed his satisfaction, "We are pleased to report the number of Certified Financial Planner professionals worldwide continues to grow".

The data obtained from CFP Board show that the United States was the country with the highest increase in CFP, with an increase of 3,082 CFP professionals per year and giving a closing of 95,137. These figures means that the United States remains one of the most extended communities of professionals worldwide, followed by China, which, according to the FPSB China, had an increase of 3,382 CFP professionals and closed the year with a total of 30,182.

Dante de Gori declares that, with the increase in the cost of living that has impacted the global economy, financial conditions have become more restrictive because interest rates continue to rise. Due to this great global uncertainty, the risks to financial stability have increased considerably.

At the same time, he affirms that in order to avoid greater access to financial advice, it is of the utmost importance "to help individuals and families stay on track to reach their goals and achieve financial well-being".

Brazil is one of the next countries to demonstrate an increase of CFP professionals, with a total of 8,630, an increase of 16.9%, Japan came after, reaching a peak of 1,034 CFP, ending with a total of 25,098, as reported by the Japan Association for Financial Planners.

FPSB CEO reassures that "Increasing the number of CFP professionals nearly two and a half times globally since FPSB's creation in 2004 reinforces the value CFP certification holds in the global financial planning profession."

The figure of the financial planner is very important in the world of investment management, which is why the Financial Planning Standards Board, created in 2004, develops and operates certification worldwide in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chinese, Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, among others. To benefit the global community by establishing, maintaining and promoting professional standards around the world.