The way in which we interact with financial markets has obviously changed with time. This is because people are no longer confined to geographical or institutional barriers. They can trade literally from anywhere, anytime. In addition they can monitor what's going on in the entire globe with just a few clicks and, or course, act accordingly. However, what's really interesting here is that as a result, the markets are also very localised.

According to professional broker FXSI, a leading name in the online Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading industry, this has drastically influenced the behaviour of people who trade CFDs, and this should come as no surprise.

A single account, multiple markets

One of the main aspects of CFD trading is that it opens the door for practically anyone to trade different assets through just a single account. What this means is that instead of having to register multiple times to trade different markets, your process becomes practically hassle-free.

Experts say that this is a much easier way to go about, especially for those who want to diversify their investments. As you know, CFD trading allows you to participate in price movements of your choice without having to own the asset. So the 'localisation' of it makes it much more 'lightweight' in that sense.

Having said that, while markets are more accessible, it is not necessarily easier to navigate them. Markets behave in different ways and although there is always the issue of volatility, it is important to understand how different markets respond to different factors, if you're considering this type of trade.

Opportunities across key asset classes

Each CFD market has its own characteristics, which is part of what makes these instruments so popular with a wide range of investors.

For instance, in the equity market, changes in prices are affected by the way individual companies are performing. Investors can be keenly interested in changes in this market, particularly in those sectors where changes can occur frequently. According to data provided by FXSI, for example, CFDs in stock are popular with those who are interested in short-term price moves.

Indice CFDs provide another perspective because, unlike their stock counterparts, they are affected by a group of companies rather than individual entities. Investors can use indices to avoid individual risks while keeping an eye on the overall direction of the economy.

The commodities market, on the other hand, can be a different story. In that sense, it provides another perspective in CFD markets because it is affected by several factors that stocks and indices are much less sensitive to, such as supply and demand. In addition to that, geopolitics and environmental factors are also important in this market. Oil and gold are a clear example of that, as we've been witnessing in the past few months. FXSI highlights that commodities tend to attract more attention during times of instability because they tend to perform differently from traditional markets.

And then there's the currency market, which is still one of the most active markets today, driven by a wide variety of factors such as interest rates, economic indicators, and central bank policies–to name just a few. The high liquidity of forex trading allows for continuous activity throughout the week, but price movements can be subtle and require careful analysis, so if this is your niche, you need to remember to keep a constant eye on the news.

Global Market, Local Usability

While the markets are global, the support mechanisms that traders use have become more localised, and all in all that is very good news. This may not be immediately apparent, true, but it does play a role in terms of overall usability.

For traders who use FXSI, one of the things that they appreciate is the fact that they can transfer funds via familiar local banking channels. This can be extremely helpful, especially for people who are not full-time day traders. Being able to speak to customer support in your mother tongue, for example, is a key factor in your deposit/withdrawal processes.

Role of technology in supporting modern trading

Technology continues to be at the heart of bridging the gap between global markets and individual traders. Thus far, it has done a good job in providing adequat platforms that blend real-time information, analytical capabilities, and execution capabilities. FXSI observed that traders can now interpret market activity more efficiently thanks to their access to these tools and others (advanced charting, price alerts, customised dashboards, etc.).

Keep in mind, though, that all of this does not replace knowledge and experience. True, it can help structure decision-making in a rapidly changing market, but it does not render the human brain obsolete. The mobile aspect has also been able to provide traders with more flexibility. A trader can now be able to respond to market movements basically at any point in the day and from any device at hand. This makes for better decision making, naturally.

A broader shift in participation

The concept of trading global markets with a localised experience is a manifestation of a broader shift in participation in finance. While in the past, all of this was traditionally confined to professionals in key financial hubs, it is now accessible to the average Joe in the average town.

FXSI concludes and adds that this is a key point in understanding not only the benefits, but also the risks associated with CFD trading. As more markets are made available to traders via a single account, responsible and regulated trading brands like FXSI encourage their clients to engage with an informed perspective and a willingness to learn.