LONDON, UK. - FXIFY™, the first broker-backed prop firm, is marking its third anniversary. Three years in, FXIFY has delivered on the model it set out to build. With over $40 million paid out, 250,000 active traders worldwide, and a highest single payout of $117,000, FXIFY enters year four as one of the most trusted names in prop trading.

FXIFY launched with a straightforward mission: build a prop firm that actually works for traders. Not built to collect challenge fees, but to pay traders who earn it. In an industry where many firms profit when traders fail, FXIFY is built around traders who succeed. The results since then have been unambiguous.

David Bhidey, Co-Founder of FXIFY said: "We didn't guess what traders needed. We listened, and we built. Every product we've launched, every platform we've added, every rule we've refined - it came from paying attention to the people using our firm every single day. That's how we operate."

From day one, FXIFY set itself apart through infrastructure most prop firms can't replicate. The firm was the first in the industry to be broker-backed, and also the first to offer payouts on demand; a standard that has since become the benchmark others are measured against. Today, traders choose from MT5, TradingView, and DXTrade, with programs spanning 1-Phase, 2-Phase, 3-Phase, Instant Funding, Crypto, and a dedicated Futures arm through FXIFY Futures.

Behind the product is a team that has grown as fast as the firm itself. With teams operating globally, FXIFY operates with the kind of reach and depth that only comes from genuine international growth. Underpinning all of it is decades of experience in the brokerage and financial services industry - expertise that most prop firms simply don't have access to, and that traders feel in every interaction with the platform.

The firm's expansion has been driven not by trend-chasing but by trader feedback. When demand for the 2-Phase model grew, FXIFY didn't just keep it; they built three distinct 2-Phase programs, each designed around a different trading style. That same philosophy is driving what's coming next.

David Bhidey added: "We're announcing a new 2-Phase program - with static drawdown and no consistency rule. It's the most freedom we've ever offered inside a structured evaluation. It's been built from everything we've learned over three years, and everything our traders have been asking for. We can't wait to share more."

To mark the anniversary, FXIFY is offering 33% off all accounts from April 28th for one month; every program, every account size. First payout on demand. Up to 100% performance split. Accounts up to $400,000.

Alongside the discount, FXIFY is giving away $3 million in challenge accounts as part of its anniversary celebrations. Traders who purchase any new challenge between April 28th and May 19th will be automatically entered into the draw. Winners will be announced on May 30th.

David Bhidey said: "Three years in, $40 million paid out, and we're just getting started. The traders who've been with us since the beginning deserve to be part of what's coming - and this is our way of saying thank you. Year four is going to be our biggest yet."

FXIFY was recently named Best Broker-Backed Prop Firm 2025 at the FundedTrading Awards; a recognition the firm sees not as a destination, but as a signal to keep pushing further. The team is proud of the recognition, but already focused on what comes next. With the launch of the new 2-Phase model, FXIFY has its sights set on Best Broker-Backed Prop Firm 2026 and Best 2-Step Program 2026. The goal isn't to collect awards. It's to keep building the kind of firm that earns them.

About FXIFY™

FXIFY™ is an industry-leading prop firm that empowers traders with access to trading capital. With funded accounts up to $400,000, on-demand first payouts, and up to 100% performance splits on eligible programs, FXIFY helps traders scale with confidence. As the first broker-backed prop firm, FXIFY offers unmatched infrastructure, experienced leadership, and flexible programs tailored to the modern trader - including 1-Phase, 2-Phase, 3-Phase, Instant Funding, and Futures programs.

Name: Marketing Team

Company: FXIFY

Email: marketing@fxify.com

Website: https://fxify.com/