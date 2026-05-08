Wall Street's biggest financial institutions are dangling salaries of up to $270,000 (£200,000) to lure top crypto specialists. But a hard-edged requirement is shutting out much of the industry's available talent. JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Bank of America, Fidelity, Bank of New York Mellon, and Nasdaq are among the firms that have posted digital asset roles in recent weeks.

The openings cover engineering, product development, compliance, and financial crimes — and the compensation on offer is striking. What is equally striking is the condition attached to almost every listing: candidates must have prior experience at a traditional financial institution.

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Wall Street's $200K Crypto Salary Race

Morgan Stanley recently advertised an executive director role supporting its digital assets financial crimes programme, with base pay of up to $265,000 (£196,000) a year.

BlackRock is seeking a director of digital assets at up to $270,000 (£200,000) before bonus, while Fidelity is offering as much as $255,000 (£189,000) for an engineer on its digital assets business. Bank of America, meanwhile, is recruiting a senior engineer for its digital assets platform at salaries of up to $200,000 (£148,000).

Similar postings have appeared from Bank of New York Mellon and Nasdaq, among others. The scale of the hiring push reflects a broader strategic shift: Wall Street firms are building out businesses that have received more accommodating regulatory treatment under the Trump administration, ranging from blockchain-based payment platforms and tokenised money-market funds to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and digital wealth.

JPMorgan launched a dedicated digital assets team earlier this year and has outlined plans to introduce two tokenised products in 2026, with recruitment concentrated in engineering and product roles.

The Crypto Salary Downside: A Catch That Cuts the Field

For candidates coming straight from the crypto industry, the openings may be harder to reach than they appear. Nearly every role posted by the major banks requires not just technical expertise but demonstrable experience working within a traditional financial institution.

One Morgan Stanley posting specified a minimum of six to eight years in investment banking, corporate development, private equity, or a comparable field. JPMorgan's hiring criteria similarly demand that applicants demonstrate a working knowledge of governance, controls, operational processes, and client expectations at an institution of its scale. Familiarity with Bitcoin price movements or blockchain technology alone, the postings make clear, is insufficient.

The timing lends that requirement a sharper edge. The broader crypto industry has been shedding jobs since the Bitcoin sell-off that began on 10 October 2025, when prices collapsed from an all-time high of $126,000 (£93,500).

Gemini cut 30 per cent of its workforce in March 2026 after reporting a $585 million (£433 million) annual loss, while Coinbase laid off over 700 employees — 14 per cent of its global headcount — on 5 May 2026, just ahead of its first-quarter earnings. Several other firms across the sector remain in financial distress.

Jobs Market Outlook and the White House Response

The Wall Street hiring drive, therefore, represents one of the more conspicuous bright spots in a jobs market that remains broadly cautious. Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 115,000 in April, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3 per cent, according to official figures. Job gains were concentrated in health care, transportation and warehousing, and retail trade, while federal government employment continued to fall.

The White House welcomed the April report. Spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement: 'Every leading indicator is pointed in the right direction, and Americans can rest assured that the best is yet to come.' Prior months were also revised: February employment was adjusted down by 23,000 to negative 156,000, while March was revised upward by 7,000 to 178,000 additional roles.

For crypto professionals without Wall Street pedigree, the message from the country's biggest banks is as clear as it is frustrating — the money is there, but the door has conditions.