Brent crude prices plunged 15% overnight following a surprise ceasefire announcement between the US and Iran. The breakthrough occurred late Tuesday, 7 April 2026, just 90 minutes before a White House deadline to strike Iranian civilian infrastructure.

The agreement brings an immediate halt to the six-week conflict known as Operation Epic Fury. As part of the two-week truce, Tehran has committed to the immediate and complete Strait of Hormuz reopening, effectively ending the largest energy supply shock in modern history.

Global equities reacted with an immediate surge. Traders are now recalibrating for a period of inflationary relief in 2026 as the geopolitical risk premium evaporates. Brent crude, which had climbed above $117 per barrel during the height of the hostilities, fell to approximately $109. US benchmarks saw even steeper declines, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping below $95 per barrel.

Ceasefire Triggers Sharp Reversal in Oil Markets

The ceasefire announcement caught traders off guard. In recent weeks, fears of supply disruptions, particularly around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, had driven oil prices higher. With tensions now cooling, those concerns have swiftly reversed.

Brent crude and US benchmarks both fell steeply in early trading, with analysts pointing to the sudden removal of worst-case scenarios from pricing models. As one market observer noted, the drop triggered 'a rapid repricing of equities, oil, and currencies', as traders recalibrated expectations for global oil supply.

The magnitude of the fall underscores how heavily markets had been factoring in the possibility of further escalation. With the ceasefire holding for now, traders appear to be betting on a more stable supply outlook in the near term.

Stocks Rally as Risk Appetite Returns

Equity markets responded in kind, surging as investors rotated back into risk assets. European and Asian indices posted strong gains, while US futures pointed to a higher open, buoyed by easing energy costs and improved global sentiment.

Lower oil prices tend to reduce businesses' input costs and ease inflationary pressures, a dynamic that often supports equities. Analysts suggested that the market reaction was driven not only by cheaper energy but also by broader relief that a major geopolitical flashpoint had been defused.

Dollar Slips as Safe-Haven Demand Weakens

The US dollar, which had strengthened during the height of tensions, weakened against major currencies following the ceasefire. This move reflects a decline in safe-haven demand, as investors become more comfortable taking on risk.

Currencies tied to global growth and commodities, including several emerging market units, saw gains. Meanwhile, bond yields edged higher as capital flowed out of safer assets.

Market participants noted that the currency shift reinforces the broader narrative: geopolitical calm is prompting a rebalancing across asset classes, with capital moving away from defensive havens.

Why Oil Reacted So Strongly

Oil markets are particularly sensitive to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, given the region's central role in global energy supply. Even the threat of disruption can drive prices sharply higher, as traders anticipate a tighter supply.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil passes, has long been viewed as a critical chokepoint. Any escalation involving Iran raises concerns about potential blockages or reduced output.

With the ceasefire reducing the likelihood of such disruptions, the sharp price decline reflects a rapid unwinding of those fears.

Caution Remains Despite Market Optimism

Despite the initial surge in optimism, analysts are urging caution. Ceasefires can be fragile, and markets may remain volatile if tensions resurface.

Some experts warn that while the immediate threat has diminished, underlying geopolitical issues remain unresolved. As a result, oil prices could remain sensitive to further developments in the region.

Investors are also watching for confirmation that the ceasefire will hold over the coming days. Any sign of renewed conflict could quickly reverse the current market dynamics.

A Turning Point for Global Markets?

The scale of the reaction highlights just how interconnected geopolitics and financial markets have become. A single diplomatic breakthrough has been enough to trigger a broad repricing across commodities, equities, and currencies.

For now, the ceasefire has provided a moment of relief for global markets, easing fears of supply shocks and inflationary pressure. Whether this marks a sustained turning point or merely a temporary pause in tensions remains to be seen.

As trading continues, investors will closely monitor both diplomatic developments and market signals, aware that, in today's environment, sentiment can shift as quickly as it did overnight.