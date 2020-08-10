In Real Madrid's title-winning UEFA Champions League season in 2013-14, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 17 goals. This year, after missing out on the European golden boot, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is threatening to challenge the Juventus star's record.

As it stands, Lewandowski has scored 13 goals this season. That means he still needs five goals to overtake Ronaldo. However, how difficult would it really be to beat the record?

Lazio's Ciro Immobile came away with the European Golden Boot this year after scoring 36 goals. Lewandowksi had taken the early lead with 34 goals but the Bundesliga season finished with 6 fewer matches played than Serie A.

Such is the unfortunate case for the Polish star in the Champions League as well. This year's tournament has been modified, with the final eight onwards being played as single knockout affairs. Due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA has decided to change the home and away format for both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals. That gives Lewandowski at least two fewer matches than Ronaldo had when he set the record. Of course, that's also assuming Bayern Munich makes it to the final.

It will be difficult but not impossible. After all, when Ronaldo set the record back in 2013-14, he only had 14 goals with only three matches remaining as well. Right now, Bayern Munich also has three matches to go if they go all the way to the end.

The Bundesliga champions had just qualified to the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to a mammoth 7-1 aggregate scoreline against Chelsea. Lewandowski's brace in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie plus two assists helped the side dominate the match.

They will next face FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals on Friday, August 14. All the remaining matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal, in an attempt to establish a biosecure environment to conclude the season. The final is set to be played on August 23, just weeks before the 2020-21 domestic seasons are scheduled to start.