Chelsea Clinton got candid about her friendship with Ivanka Trump. The duo was friends till 2016. She was speaking on the "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Thursday.

On Tuesday's first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Chelsea Clinton said it reaffirmed her idea that "Donald Trump is still a racist, incompetent, miserable, ghoul of a human being."

The daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton didn't mince words when she spoke about her former friend Ivanka Trump. "I've not spoken to her since 2016 and I have no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration's every day collision of cruelty and incompetence," she said.

"We were in touch at the beginning of the campaign. But it's just really hard when there's someone who's actively embracing their candidate – whether it's their father or not – who is trafficking in racism and sexism and anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and homophobia and transphobia and conspiracy theories and lies and is so fundamentally corrupt," Chelsea told Cohen on Thursday.

"I don't think [Ivanka and her father] are the same by any standard, but I think she's more than complicit, as anyone who has worked for him for so long by definition is," she added. "And I don't want to be friends with someone like that."

The former first daughter also told in an interview in April 2020 with Stephen Colbert that she and Ivanka hadn't spoken in a "long time."

Chelsea and Ivanka were friends for years before their parents – Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, respectively ran against each other in the 2016 presidential election. They told during the campaign trail that they would remain friends, but it didn't happen. They were last seen together at former president George H.W. Bush's funeral in November 2018.

