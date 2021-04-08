English Premier League side Chelsea FC may not be doing so well domestically, but they are having a strong campaign in Europe. The Blues logged a 0-2 away victory against Porto in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Mason Mount claimed the momentum for Chelsea in the first half, giving Thomas Tuchel's side some room to relax and control the match. Ben Chilwell doubled the lead in the 85th minute, giving Chelsea a crucial buffer of 2 away goals ahead of the return leg next week.

The club will be happy to return home with their heads held high once again after the important European victory. It may be remembered that the needed the boost after suffering a thrashing against West Brom in the Premier League just this past Saturday.

The Blues conceded 5 goals against West Brom after also being reduced to ten men. After the embarrassing loss, the mood further darkened in the Chelsea camp after a training ground scuffle between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger.

It was an entirely different scenario in Europe on Wednesday. With the recent victory, Chelsea will be hoping for a chance to salvage their season.

The games between Porto and Chelsea are both being played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla. The clubs are unable to host home matches in their respective home grounds due to coronavirus travel restrictions between Portugal and the UK. The first leg last night was effectively Porto's home game, leaving Chelsea with two important away goals. That puts them in the driver's seat when they "host" next week's second leg in the same venue.

The winner of this quarter-final clash will be going up against either Real Madrid or Liverpool. The Spanish champions won the first leg 3-1.

Chelsea is already effectively out of the Premier League title race but apart from the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel's side will still appear in the FA Cup semi-finals against Manchester City on 17 April.