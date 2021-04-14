Chelsea FC has just booked a spot in the semi-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League after eliminating Porto in the quarter-finals. Manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he would prefer to face Spanish giants Real Madrid in the next round instead of Liverpool FC.

Chelsea advanced to the semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 victory in the first leg of their clash against Porto. The second leg ended with a 1-0 victory for the Portuguese side on Tuesday, but Chelsea advanced on aggregate.

Former PSG manager Tuchel, who has taken Chelsea to the semi-finals for the first time since 2014, will be watching Liverpool host Real Madrid tonight. The draw until the final has already been determined and the Blues will be facing the winner of the match between the 2018 finalists.

Tonight, Jurgen Klopp's side will be hosting their home leg at Anfield, and Liverpool has a mountain to climb after losing 3-1 in the first leg. However, Tuchel won't be rooting for them to advance. He explained that he would rather not face a Premier League side in the UEFA Champions League.

"I don't wish for nothing but in general, I like it not to play against English teams and teams from your own league. It gives you a different feeling in European competition," he said, as quoted by Express.

He also said that he will definitely be one of the millions of viewers who will be watching the games tonight. "I will watch it for sure and it's a pleasure to watch it as a semi-finalist. Like I said it's a great achievement and there is nothing decided yet," he said.

Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea turned the team into a force to be reckoned with on the European stage. They are sitting in 5th place in the Premier League but they have really shown great form internationally.

As such, Tuchel would prefer to face the 13-time European Champions over the soon-to-be dethroned Premier League Champions.

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand agrees with Tuchel. "I agree with him. When you play a European team from somewhere else it feels like a European tie," he said.

Liverpool will be hosting Real Madrid at Anfield tonight, April 14, 2021 at 20:00 GMT.