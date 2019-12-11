Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said that his club will be trying to replace the goal scoring ability of Eden Hazard during the upcoming January transfer window.

Last week, the Blues' two-window transfer ban was reduced. This means that they can sign new players in the upcoming transfer window at the beginning of 2020.

Last night, Chelsea beat Lille 2-1 to reach the Round-of-16 of the UEFA Champions League. After the match, Lampard spoke to the journalists. He said, "There will be discussions about where we can strengthen. The transfer window will be a bit fluid. It is quite clear in the summer we lost Eden Hazard who has been a huge part of scoring and creating for us in the last few seasons. We need more competition in those creative areas."

Hazard played 352 matches for Chelsea and scored 110 goals. Last summer, he left for Real Madrid for an initial £89 million deal, which is expected to rise to an amount exceeding £150 million.

Lampard, who has been a record goalscorer for the Blues, joined the club as manager during the summer. However, he was unable to sign any new player because of the ban. Under his managerial leadership, a lot of youngsters were given the chance to represent the club.

Recently, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced Chelsea's ban, which was previously imposed because the club breached rules on signing underage players.

Currently, Chelsea is ranked fourth in the Premier League table with 29 points in 16 games. They are now 17 points behind the leaders, Liverpool. As far as their Champions League campaign is concerned, the Blues finished second in Group H behind Valencia.

One of Lampard's biggest worries would be his team's poor defensive display. If both the tournaments are combined, Chelsea played 22 games and conceded 33 goals.

Speaking of his team's recent performance, the manager said that he is confident that they will remain competitive in both the Champions League and Premier League. BBC reports that he also expressed his willingness to strengthen the team's forward positions. In this case, he must be missing Hazard's clinical presence on the field. Lampard admitted that his team isn't currently converting enough chances. However, he is positive about changing the scenario soon.