In 2024, rumours of an affair between actress Cheryl Hines' married husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and journalist Olivia Nuzzi spread like wildfire in the media. The two allegedly had a 'digital affair'.

Kennedy, who campaigned for president last year as well, found himself embroiled as the centre of a sexting-scandal narrative that ultimately derailed his campaign.

Meanwhile, Nuzzi was placed on leave by her employer for a relationship deemed unethical.

Now, in a rare candid moment, Hines has broken her silence not to answer every allegation, but rather to state her views.

Hines Speaks Out

Hines joined The Katie Miller Podcast for an upcoming episode set to air next week. In a preview clip released ahead of the full interview, host Katie Miller asked the actress how she deals with ongoing speculations surrounding her marriage.

Looking back on that difficult time, Hines explained how the allegations came during a period of personal grief and how the timing made it all seem even more complicated. She described the time around Kennedy's candidacy as being marked by more chaos, rumours, and relentless headlines.

Hines pointed out that she relied on her own private discussions with her husband rather than the rumours that circulate publicly. 'I think you always have to consider the source, right? So that's where I start ... And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby,' she added.

The actress did not hold back when questioned directly about Nuzzi. 'I don't know this person. Don't know their intentions ... I could guess, but I won't,' she said.

Hines also reflected on how people sometimes seek attention instead of the truth. 'There are people that really want to be involved in the conversation ... They spend a lot of time figuring out how to write something that's going to get people's attention', Hines stated, pointing out that it doesn't matter whether the story is true or false.

Despite the severity of the allegations, Hines emphasised that her marriage to Kennedy remains intact.

The Ripple Effect

The revelations of Kennedy's alleged digital relationship with Nuzzi emerged during his independent presidential campaign, adding a personal controversy to what he hoped would be a disciplined, policy‐driven run.

His campaign's momentum faltered as headlines focused less on his platforms and more on late‐night texts, FaceTime calls, and undisclosed 'non-physical' exchanges with the journalist.

Kennedy denied any physical affair, stating he had only met Nuzzi once for an interview.

His wife, Hines, was unintentionally thrown into a public scandal after the revelations. She had long kept her marriage and career apart, but that changed when the accusations came to light.

For Nuzzi, the scandal perched at the border of professional ethics and personal exposure.

She admitted to a digital relationship with Kennedy while he was a subject of her reporting, and she acknowledged that she failed to disclose this to her superiors. The admission led to her being placed on leave by her employer, New York Magazine, and raised questions about conflict of interest and journalistic objectivity.

Though her work was later reviewed and found lacking evidence of bias, the damage to her reputation was clear. Furthermore, her engagement to fellow journalist Ryan Lizza was cancelled.

Yet in an unexpected twist, Nuzzi made moves toward a comeback. She's now working at Vanity Fair as an editor and is preparing a memoir that reportedly delves into her alleged emotional and online relationship with Kennedy.