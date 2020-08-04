Chris Hemsworth is ready to swim in shark-infested waters in his native Australia for "Shark Beach," a new show for National Geographic's annual Sharkfest summer program.

In the show, the "Thor" star will "dive with different shark species to understand their behaviours." He will also join local biologists as they "explore preventative measures to stave off shark-human encounters" and "showcase innovations in technology designed to protect both sharks and people."

Moreover, "Shark Beach" will show Hemsworth as he consults with "marine biologists, surfers, conservationists and shark advocates in his native Australia to uncover the reasons behind increased numbers of shark attacks in his homeland in recent years and trying to figure out how humans and sharks can coexist."

"I've spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there's been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Hemsworth as saying.

The Australian star acknowledged that "it's crucial that we both revere and respect sharks" because the "oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem." However, he stressed how important it is that we also learn to protect ourselves incase of a shark attack. Thus, he makes it his "main objective" in "Shark Beach" to explore ways on how humans can fend off sharks.

"Sharkfest has become the port of call for A-list scientists and filmmakers who share our passion for sharks and the health of the planet's oceans. In success, we're also drawing in celebrity thought leaders who have the power to raise awareness and impact behaviour through their incredible social platforms,"Geoff Daniels, executive vice-president of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic, said of "Shark Beach."

"That's why I couldn't be more excited about 'Shark Beach' and our latest collaboration with Chris Hemsworth. He's a fearless defender of nature with a proven commitment to conservation and has an unrivalled willingness to do whatever it takes to help protect sharks for generations to come," Daniels added.

"Shark Beach" is set for release in the summer of 2021 on the National Geographic Channel. Hemsworth is also an executive producer of the show.