Sir Chris Hoy has made his first public appearance since a serious mountain bike crash, appearing on crutches at the World Darts Championship final.

The six-time Olympic champion, who is also battling terminal prostate cancer, presented the Ballon d'Art trophy to winner Luke Littler at Alexandra Palace, earning emotional applause from fans in attendance and those watching at home.

Hoy, 48, smiled and waved as he made his way onto the stage, his resilience drawing admiration from supporters. Many viewers took to social media to express shock at seeing the Olympic icon's condition, describing his appearance as both heartbreaking and inspiring.

Injury and Cancer Battle

The decorated cyclist has endured a difficult year, combining his ongoing fight against terminal prostate cancer with recovery from a severe leg injury sustained in a cycling accident.

Speaking to Sky Sports in December, Hoy said: 'I've smashed my leg up on the mountain bike, that's the worst thing that's happened recently. You just don't bounce like you do when you're younger. It was a big one.'

He added that he was 'still on crutches, hobbling about', but hoped to be more mobile by the time of the darts final. His appearance at Alexandra Palace confirmed his determination to keep active and visible, even as he continues treatment.

Hoy first revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and later confirmed in October that the illness was terminal. He disclosed that the primary cancer had spread to his bones and that doctors had given him two to four years to live.

Despite this, the Scottish sporting legend has continued to make select public appearances, becoming a symbol of courage for many.

Luke Littler's Triumph at Alexandra Palace

The darts final itself was historic. Teen sensation Luke Littler successfully defended his World Darts Championship title, defeating Dutch rival Gian van Veen 6–1 in a dominant performance.

The 18-year-old became the first player to win back-to-back titles since Gary Anderson in 2016 and took home £1 million ($1.34 million) in prize money.

The match was filled with drama, including a brief delay after van Veen suffered a cut on his hand that left a small blood mark on the board, and even the reappearance of the now-famous Ally Pally wasp.

But it was Littler's precision that captured the night, finishing the final with an emphatic double 20 to seal his victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Littler said: 'I started playing a bit better from there (set three), obviously the first set, I wasn't happy going into the break 1–0 down, but I just had to kick on from there.

Gian, what a tournament, he can be very happy with himself, in every set, he was there, he was behind me and I had to take my chances.'

Public Reaction and Support

While Littler celebrated a career-defining victory, many fans online turned their focus to Sir Chris Hoy's appearance.

The sight of the Olympic legend presenting the trophy while visibly recovering from injury and battling cancer sparked an outpouring of admiration and support.

Viewers described the moment as 'moving' and 'humbling', with hundreds praising Hoy's perseverance and positive spirit. For many, his brief appearance at Alexandra Palace served as a reminder of both his sporting greatness and his ongoing fight against illness.