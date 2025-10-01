Hollywood is up in arms over a new 'face' lighting up Instagram feeds: Tilly Norwood, a fully AI-generated actress created by Dutch comedian and producer Eline van der Velden.

The project, unveiled at the Zurich Film Festival, has sparked backlash from stars including Emily Blunt, Natasha Lyonne, and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as the powerful actors' union SAG-AFTRA, which warned that AI characters like Norwood threaten the livelihoods of real performers.

Still, Tilly's 'photos'—staged by algorithms, not cameras—have gone viral. Here are 10 of the most-talked-about AI images, and why they're fuelling one of Hollywood's fiercest debates.

1. Tilly Sips Coffee at a Chic London Café

A casual 'paparazzi-style' shot shows Norwood with a latte in hand. If you didn't know better, you might mistake her for a rising star spotted enjoying her brunch. But critics argue that presenting her in these lifelike scenarios blurs the line between art and impersonation.

2. Tilly Fights Monsters in a Dramatic Video

One viral clip, generated with special AI effects, depicts Norwood battling CGI monsters. On her Instagram page, a montage shows Tilly giving 'screen tests' for multiple roles.

Her creators call it proof of 'AI versatility.' Hollywood insiders call it a shortcut that skips years of actor training.

3. Jeans Ad Parody

Mocking the infamous Sydney Sweeney American Eagle advertisement, Norwood poses in denim in a similar setting. Instead of saying my 'jeans are blue', the AI says 'mine are binary.'

4. Her 'First Role' in a Comedy Sketch

Another post shows Norwood starring in a short spoof that critics say resembles something straight out of the BBC archives. The video was produced by an actual AI Production Studio, Particle 6 Productions. Van der Velden defended it as 'art', but many argue it sidelines actual talent.

5. Stills From The Screen Test

Another series of AI-generated photos shows Norwood in front of a camera, like a young actor auditioning. The pictures were posted on Instagram with the caption, 'New stills from my latest work as an AI actress ✨. Acting in this space feels like stepping into the future, and I can't wait to share more.'

Such images, in particular, rattled stars like Emily Blunt, who told Variety, 'That is really, really scary. Please stop taking away our human connection.'

6. Next to Leonardo DiCaprio

Tilly Norwood on the set with Leonardo Dicaprio. He might date her considering she is below 25 years old pic.twitter.com/8Dt2Fo1wmG — John Dane (@muxida) September 28, 2025

Perhaps the most viral of all, this shot places Norwood in a period film setting beside Leonardo DiCaprio.

7. Influencer Mode on Instagram

Filtered selfies, motivational captions, and fashion moments, Norwood's feed mirrors that of a lifestyle influencer. Actress Natasha Lyonne wasn't impressed, warning on X, 'Any talent agency that engages in this should be boycotted.'

8. Tilly on a Red Carpet

A deepfake-style glamour shot of Norwood from her 'comedy sketch' shows her standing on a red carpet at a movie premiere.

9. A Graham Norton Cameo (Sort Of)

One post even superimposed Norwood onto The Graham Norton Show couch. While intended as parody, critics fear audiences may struggle to tell parody from reality as these fakes become sharper.

10. The 'Girl Next Door' Headshot

Another one of her Instagram posts, echoing the classic headshot format, paints her as a busy aspiring actress who is involved in multiple auditions and screen tests.

AI vs Authenticity

These images and conversation around this AI actress come just two years after the Hollywood strikes of 2023, where AI protections were a sticking point for both writers and actors.

With studios quietly exploring AI talent, industry veterans fear an erosion of creative authenticity.

Van der Velden insists that Norwood is 'not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art.' But with Norwood already trending across Instagram and TikTok, it's up to the audience to decide whether it's revolutionary or a doom for cinema.