US comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has drawn criticism online after sharing a video commenting on protests in Minneapolis, with reaction focusing both on the substance of her remarks and on her markedly different appearance since stepping away from television.

The video, posted on Instagram on 18 January, addressed demonstrations that followed the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent earlier in the month. In her message, DeGeneres expressed sympathy for those affected and voiced support for peaceful protest.

While some viewers welcomed her comments, others questioned her decision to speak publicly on a US political issue after relocating to the UK. Separate discussion centred on her appearance in the video, which many social media users said contrasted sharply with the polished image she maintained during her years as a daytime television presenter.

Comments on Minneapolis Protests

In the video, DeGeneres said her 'thoughts and prayers' were with people affected by the unrest in Minneapolis and added that she was proud of those demonstrating peacefully. She also reposted a tribute to Renee Good by author Marianne Williamson, which described the victim as 'radiantly kind'.

DeGeneres noted a personal connection to Minneapolis, saying she filmed her 2024 Netflix comedy special Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval in the city. The post marked one of the few occasions she has commented publicly on a politically sensitive current event since ending her daytime television programme in 2022.

The demonstrations were sparked by the fatal 7 January shooting and have continued amid broader debate over immigration enforcement and the use of force by federal agents, with a mix of peaceful protest and heightened community tension reported across the city.

Online Reaction And Criticism

Reaction to DeGeneres' video was swift on social media. Some users said her comments were misplaced or lacked context, arguing that her move to the UK countryside had distanced her from events in the United States and the experiences of those directly affected.

Other critics said her remarks did not reflect the complexities of the protests or the local impact of the recent shooting. Several commenters questioned whether public figures no longer involved in US public life should intervene in domestic political debates.

Megyn Kelly takes a blowtorch to Trump Deranged Psychopath Ellen DeGeneres like only she can do! 👏 pic.twitter.com/36OYEulpOZ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 20, 2026

🚨 Ellen sends her thoughts and prayers to Anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis from the comfort of a multi-million dollar UK mansion —



Leftist hypocrisy at its finest. pic.twitter.com/z66UyPqr49



TDS brain rot. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) January 19, 2026

"I don't need to hear from a rich wealthy woman, who lives in a gated community about immigration..."@itslinklauren reacts to Ellen DeGeneres virtue signaling online claiming she's "proud" of the anti-ICE protestors in Minnesota.



Full: https://t.co/GX93LaiF1Z pic.twitter.com/2cRz88XiCz — Spot On with Link Lauren (@spotonwithlink) January 19, 2026

Public Image and Life In The UK

Alongside debate over her comments, significant attention focused on DeGeneres' appearance in the video and in recent photographs shared on social media. Viewers noted her more casual clothing, minimal styling and understated presentation, which contrasted with the carefully groomed, studio-polished look associated with her long-running talk show.

Fans and critics compared the change to her previous on-screen persona, with some describing it as reflective of a quieter life away from Hollywood since relocating to the UK with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Others said the reaction to her appearance highlighted how sharply audiences associate her former television image with authority and relevance in US cultural debates.

God. Ellen Degeneres has really let herself go. — Nessa (@gingerfiest) January 22, 2026

Ellen Degeneres is looking a bit rough since moving to England pic.twitter.com/B6qXb2j3Di — MomToJust1Cat 🇺🇸 🐈‍⬛ (@Momto2_Cats) January 20, 2026

DeGeneres has largely kept a low profile since her show ended amid scrutiny of workplace culture behind the scenes. Her Minneapolis video marked a rare public comment on a contentious issue and prompted renewed attention to both her views and her public image, as reaction continued to play out across social media.