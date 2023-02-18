KEY POINTS Christian Atsu had Premier League stints with multiple clubs

The last English club he played for was Newcastle United

Atsu scored a win for Hatayspor a day before the earthquake

The body of former Premier League player Christian Atsu has been discovered following the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed.

Atsu's body was found under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, reported BBC Sport.

The 31-year-old winger's agent Nana Sechere took to social media to reveal that Atsu's body was recovered on Saturday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," Sechere wrote on Twitter.

Atsu's agent also asked everyone to "respect the privacy" of the former Newcastle United player's family.

Atsu had been missing since Feb. 6 after the earthquake caused the collapse of his apartment in the city of Hatay. His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued "with injuries" but a day later that position changed.

The Ghanaian forward had spells with Premier League clubs Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle. Atsu first came to England after Chelsea signed him from Porto in 2013, but he did not get an opportunity to make a competitive appearance for the Blues. However, Atsu later went on to play in the Premier League and the Championship, England's second-tier competition, during stints across Bournemouth, Everton, and Newcastle.

"Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends," Chelsea said in a statement on Saturday.

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2023

As soon as the news of Atsu's death broke, tributes began to pour on social media. Chelsea legend John Terry was among the first ones to pay his tribute to the Ghana national.

RIP my friend 💙💔 pic.twitter.com/9JdHBIQilH — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 18, 2023

Atsu's last appearance in England was during the 2020-21 season when he played a game for Newcastle.

In the summer of 2021, Atsu switched to Saudi Arabian club Al-Raed. However, injuries restricted his contribution as he managed to play just eight matches for the Saudi club in all competitions.

Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Atsu moved to Süper Lig, Turkey's top-flight, as he joined Hatayspor. He initially signed a year's contract, which included an option to increase it for a further year.

A day before the Turkey earthquake, Hatayspor locked horns with Kasımpaşa in a league fixture, where Atsu's injury-time winner earned the former crucial points.

This was Christian Atsu's final game in his professional football career: 90th minute free-kick to win the game for Hatayspor. Less than 24 hours later, the earthquake happened…



Such devastating news. RIP Atsu. 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/3mn0eey0XR — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 18, 2023

Atsu, who made his first-team debut during the 2011-12 season, played for multiple clubs in his career as he made a total of 249 appearances in all competitions and scored 23 goals.

The earthquakes and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria are believed to have killed more than 40,000 people.