A hairless creature said to be snatching chickens, roosters and rabbits from smallholdings near Mexico's border with Texas has revived talk of the chupacabra. Yet municipal officials in Ciudad Juárez say they have received no reports of unusual attacks.

The claims come from veteran Mexican ufologist Jaime Maussan. Speaking in Spanish, he said he was 'completely impressed by the existence of this being in the Valley of Juárez, which is eating hens, pigeons, fighting roosters and rabbits'.

He described the animal as agile and intelligent, standing more than 70 centimetres tall, walking on two legs and having a human-like appearance. 'I don't think it attacks people, but it is affecting the interests of those who live in the so-called Valley of Juárez,' he added, saying his team would install cameras and traps to try to capture it.

El programa Interestelar de Jaime Maussan presentó las imágenes de una extraña criatura vista en Ciudad de Juárez, México, que estaría realacionada con una serie de ataques a gallinas y otros animales de corral de esa comunidad... 🧵

pic.twitter.com/vU8w7wH309 — Expediente Oculto (@ExpedienteOcult) October 21, 2026

Footage Shows a Pale Figure Scaling a Wall

Images released by Maussan's team appear to show a pale, hairless animal with a rounded head, long limbs and a tail. In the clips described in reports, it moves on all fours and climbs a wall. The footage does not demonstrate Maussan's claim that it can also walk upright.

The images have prompted comparisons online with the chupacabra, the bloodsucking beast of Latin American folklore long blamed for unexplained livestock deaths. Neither the authenticity of the recordings nor their connection to any missing animals has been independently established.

Maussan's description and the images do not identify a species. His claims about the animal's behaviour and feeding habits also remain unverified.

Juárez Officials Say No Attacks Have Been Reported

Ciudad Juárez Civil Protection director Sergio Rodríguez said his department had received no reports of anything out of the ordinary in the Valley of Juárez, according to the El Paso Times.

Across the border, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office also said its patrol station covering the neighbouring Rio Grande corridor had received no reports of unusual farm-animal deaths or sightings of a strange creature.

Those statements describe the reports received by the respective authorities. They do not identify the animal in the images or establish whether any livestock has disappeared.

Maussan, for his part, has said the findings of his investigation could be made public in the coming months.

Why the Chupacabra Legend Keeps Returning

The chupacabra, whose name translates as 'goat-sucker', first surfaced in Puerto Rico in the mid-1990s. Reports later spread to Mexico, other parts of Latin America and the southern United States.

Benjamin Radford, author of Tracking the Chupacabra, has argued that an influential early eyewitness account was inspired by the 1995 science fiction film Species. He has also noted that supposed chupacabra carcasses found in Texas and elsewhere were identified through DNA testing as dogs and coyotes.

Mange, a skin disease caused by parasitic mites, can cause severe hair loss and leave animals looking gaunt and unfamiliar. Scientists have identified it as an explanation for earlier supposed chupacabra sightings, but that does not identify the animal in the Juárez images.

Writing about a separate Mexican case in 2012, Radford suggested that dogs or coyotes could explain why sheep were attacked while cattle and horses were left alone. His account concerned that earlier incident, not the current Juárez claims.

What Would Establish the Animal's Identity?

No carcass, specimen or DNA sample connected to the alleged Juárez creature has been made public. Without independently examined evidence, its identity remains unresolved.

For families keeping poultry and rabbits, losing animals to a predator would carry a financial cost regardless of the species involved. However, the claimed losses in this case have not been independently verified or linked to the animal shown in the recordings.

For now, Maussan's account remains a claim under investigation by his team. Municipal authorities say they have received no corresponding reports of unusual attacks, and explanations offered for earlier chupacabra sightings should not be mistaken for findings about this one.