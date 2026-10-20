A Catholic priest killed by a giant wooden cross during Mass in Ecuador has become the subject of explosive allegations that he stole $2 million (£1.5 million) in donations from worshippers, fuelling online speculation that his death was an act of 'divine justice.' But while the horrifying accident was captured on camera, the accusations against Father Patricio Sánchez remain unsubstantiated.

The 53-year-old priest died on 17 October 2026 after a heavy crucifix fell on him at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Guayaquil. His death was confirmed by the local archdiocese, but viral posts have since attached a financial scandal to the tragedy without presenting verified evidence.

Priest Accused of Stealing $2M in Church Donations

A video circulating online alleges that Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari misappropriated approximately $2 million in donations collected from his followers.

The recording claims that the priest used his religious position for personal financial gain, raising questions about how money contributed by worshippers was supposedly spent. It also alleges that church members had previously seen Sánchez driving expensive luxury cars and living in a mansion, suggesting a lifestyle inconsistent with their expectations of a Catholic priest.

However, these claims have not been independently verified. No financial records, court documents or official statements establishing that Sánchez stole church donations have been identified in the available reporting.

An examination published by K24 Digital on 19 October similarly found that the allegations circulating after his death lacked credible supporting evidence.

Did Father Patricio Sánchez Really Steal $2 Million?

Despite the allegations spreading online, established reporting on Sánchez's death has focused on the fatal accident and his religious ministry rather than documented financial misconduct.

Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo reported that Sánchez, originally from Cuenca, had served Catholic communities across Ecuador, including as parish priest in San Lorenzo de Vinces. Following his death, the parish remembered his years of pastoral service and expressed condolences to his family and fellow priests. The Salesians also paid tribute to his work supporting religious communities and young women in Guayaquil.

These accounts do not establish whether any financial irregularities occurred. However, they provide no corroboration for the viral allegations concerning stolen donations, luxury vehicles or property ownership.

'Divine Justice' Claims Emerge After Priest's Death

The financial accusations have become intertwined with religious speculation surrounding the circumstances of Sánchez's death. The circulating video suggests that the priest had previously experienced another unusual incident involving a wooden cross that allegedly developed cracks while he was holding it during Mass.

According to the video's narrative, some believers interpreted the supposed incident as a warning from God. The earlier episode has not been independently confirmed, and no authenticated footage or reliable account establishing that it occurred has been identified.

Claims portraying Sánchez's death as 'divine justice' are therefore speculative religious interpretations, not verified explanations for the accident.

Giant Crucifix Collapse During Ecuador Mass

Sánchez was celebrating a livestreamed Mass on 17 October when a large wooden crucifix behind the altar suddenly fell, striking him on the head. Footage showed worshippers rushing to help as the priest collapsed. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil subsequently confirmed his death.

According to Ecuadorian outlet Primicias, church authorities were awaiting a technical report examining why the crucifix fell. Local broadcaster Ecuavisa reported that police had preliminarily classified the death as accidental, while questions remained about the structure's installation and maintenance.

No technical finding establishing the precise cause of the collapse had been publicly reported as of 19 October.