An Accenture contractor allegedly connected a personal Claude Code agent to a US Department of Defense (DoD) production environment used by multiple intelligence agencies. The agent reportedly operated there for about two months and appears to have sent login credentials and sensitive network information to an external website, according to a WIRED investigation published on 29 October 2026.

The environment was hosted on NIPRNet, the Pentagon's unclassified, internet-connected network. The contractor's credentials reportedly gave the agent administrative access. Accenture said the allegations had been independently investigated and found to be without merit.

Personal Claude Agent Reportedly Gained Administrative Access to Pentagon System

The contractor connected a personal Claude Code account, Anthropic's AI coding tool, to the production environment, according to the investigation. The agent could reportedly write and deploy software, commit code and create cloud servers.

It appears to have sent the contractor's credentials, passwords and a map of NIPRNet to a third-party website. The site was not identified.

WIRED reported that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) had previously flagged the third-party website as high-risk because of a vulnerability. The flaw could allow attackers to inject instructions into an AI coding agent and steal credentials. There is no public evidence that it was exploited in this incident.

Potential Exposure Raises Concerns About Sensitive Pentagon Systems

The environment contained controlled unclassified information (CUI), material that is not classified but is subject to restrictions on access, handling and disclosure. Its presence does not mean the system held classified information.

A map of the network could help an attacker identify important assets and understand how systems connect, said Matt Triner, founder of Washington-based IT consultancy Hunter Strategy. Jake Williams, a former National Security Agency hacker and faculty member with security consultancy IANS, warned that seemingly unclassified details can reveal information that would itself be classified when considered together.

The Pentagon also operates SIPRNet, which handles classified information, and JWICS, used for top-secret material. Both are air-gapped, meaning they are isolated from outside networks. Williams warned that malicious code could behave normally on an unclassified system and act differently if transferred to a classified one without adequate review. This describes a potential risk, not evidence that either network was accessed or compromised.

Accenture Disputes Allegations Over Pentagon Security Incident

Accenture said: 'These allegations were thoroughly and independently investigated and found to be without merit. We fully complied with our legal and contractual obligations.'

The company did not identify the investigators or clarify whether its denial extended to the reported connection and data transmission had occurred. The Pentagon declined to comment on the status of the systems.

Sources told WIRED that Accenture should have reported the incident within 72 hours. Under the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) clause 252.204-7012, contractors subject to the provision must report qualifying cyber incidents within that period when they affect covered contractor information systems, covered defence information or the contractor's ability to provide operationally critical support. Whether the clause applied here, or whether Accenture breached a reporting obligation, has not been publicly established.

Accenture holds more than $3.5 billion (£2.7 billion) in federal contracts, including nearly $605 million (£460 million) with the Department of Defense, figures cited in the investigation.

Reuters Links Accenture to Separate FBI Security Incident

Reuters reported that the FBI removed a contractor on 5 October after a failure to install a security patch exposed sensitive information belonging to thousands of bureau employees. Reuters sources identified Accenture as the third-party platform manager.

The hacking group ShinyHunters claimed to have exploited the vulnerability, Reuters reported. The FBI did not publicly identify Accenture or the individual contractor. No link between that contractor and the person involved in the Pentagon case has been established.

Court Upholds Pentagon's Anthropic Supply-Chain Restrictions

The Pentagon excluded Anthropic's Claude from its supply-chain in March 2026. On 25 September 2026, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the government's authority to impose restrictions under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act. The ruling upheld the exclusion from the Department's supply chain but did not impose a blanket ban on Anthropic products across all commercial or federal-government use.

Anthropic referred WIRED to its usage policy, which prohibits unauthorised interference with military infrastructure and bypassing authentication, endpoint protection or monitoring without permission.

The reporting has not established that classified information was stolen or that SIPRNet or JWICS was accessed. Accenture continues to reject the allegations, and the Pentagon has declined to comment.