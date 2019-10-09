Coleen Rooney used Instagram to figure out the "source" who had been leaking personal information about the Rooney family. Rooney suspected Rebekah Vardy of being the mole in the English footballers' wives and girlfriends(WAG) social circle. Rooney shared a long Instagram post describing how she confirmed her suspicions. Vardy, however, responded over Instagram to deny Rooney's claims

The wife of Wayne Rooney had been perplexed by personal information which had been reaching the press. Stories by the media hinted that the person leaking the information had access to Rooney's personal Instagram page.

In her Instagram post, Rooney revealed that she had blocked all her Instagram followers, except Vardy, from viewing her Instagram stories. Rooney then proceeded to create fake stories like her wish to return to Television and a flood in the basement of her family home. The only account which could view these stories belonged to Vardy.

When publications like The Sun started reporting these fake stories, Rooney was convinced that it was Vardy who the media claimed as their "source."

Vardy responded with blatant denial to the allegations made by Rooney on Instagram.

Vardy is pregnant for the fifth time with her second child with Leicester striker Jamie Vardy. In her post, Vardy pointed out that she was upset that Rooney chose such an unfortunate time to accuse her of something she has not done. The emotional post snapped back at Rooney for choosing to air her grievances publicly instead of having a conversation with Vardy when she initially suspected her.

Vardy claimed that her account might have been hacked. The "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!" contestant said that she did not need to leak stories about WAGs to the media to make money.

The Metro pointed out that footballers and WAGs showed their support for Rooney. Daniella Lloyd's comments indicated that Vardy was a rat while Toni Duggan called Vardy's alleged actions "disgusting."

Since Vardy and Rooney's husbands played together for the English national team, the two women had become close friends. However, Rooney's detective work indicates that the two will not be sharing the friendship they had earlier.