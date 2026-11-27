Telecommunications company BT Group is launching a nationwide cyber training programme for small businesses, aiming to deliver 100,000 hours of instruction by the end of 2028 as automated attacks intensify.

The company announced Cyber Prepared UK on 26 November 2026. In-person sessions will begin in early 2027, alongside online training options designed to fit around business owners' schedules. Simulated attacks will let participants practise decisions they may face during a real incident, according to BT.

Small Businesses To Face Simulated Attacks

The exercises will include social engineering, in which attackers manipulate people into revealing information or granting access, and ransomware, which can disrupt systems and demand payment. Participants will have to respond as the consequences spread across customers, finances and daily operations.

BT says the experience will help owners identify where their businesses are exposed and develop practical plans to address those weaknesses. The programme is free to attend, according to its dedicated website.

The first events are scheduled for London on 3 February 2027, Newcastle on 11 February and Birmingham on 23 February. Sessions in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh are planned for March, with more events expected during 2027.

Small Business Britain and Be The Business will help reach firms across the country.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is among the programme's supporters. Other partners include Microsoft, Anthropic, CrowdStrike, Samsung, Google, TrustLayer, Xero, Immersive and Fortinet.

Jonathon Ellison, the NCSC's director for national resilience, warned that 'any business with digital assets is a potential target for attackers'. He urged firms to obtain Cyber Essentials certification to demonstrate that basic protections are in place.

BT Reports a Sharp Rise in Scanning

BT says malicious cyber scans across the UK have increased by more than 500 per cent over the past year, with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation contributing to the rise. A scan looks for an accessible device, service or weakness; it does not necessarily mean an attacker has breached a business.

According to the telecommunications company, malicious actors generate approximately 1.4 billion such scans across the UK each day. It also says it detects around 28,000 active malicious scanners on its networks, an increase of approximately one-third since 2025. These figures describe scanning activity rather than confirmed successful cyber attacks.

Why Faster Attacks Matter

In a separate blog post published on 24 November 2026, the NCSC reported a marked rise in AI-assisted cyber attacks since September. It described software that allows AI models to direct commonly available cybersecurity tools to inspect systems exposed to the internet, assess the results and determine their next steps.

The agency said these tools can move from discovering a weakness to attempting to exploit it within minutes. They can systematically test endpoints, parameters and credentials, adapt after failed attempts and operate at low cost. Current versions often generate enough traffic to make them easier to detect, the NCSC added.

The weaknesses the NCSC has observed are familiar: credentials mistakenly published in code repositories, infrastructure misconfigurations, default passwords, missing authentication and vulnerabilities in application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow software systems to communicate.

Once inside, attackers may find that accounts have more access than necessary or that connected systems allow them to move further through a network.

The NCSC advises organisations to identify systems exposed to the internet, fix known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, restrict access, strengthen authentication and retain records that help detect and investigate unusual activity. These measures provide small businesses with a starting point for the response plans BT wants participants to develop.