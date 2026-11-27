The US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform has reportedly been breached, disrupting work on a system used for personnel, payroll and military logistics applications. Reuters reported the intrusion on 27 November 2026, but the extent of the breach, who was responsible and whether information was taken remain unclear.

Two sources told Reuters the intrusion was discovered during efforts to upgrade Cloud One within the past month or so. Reuters said it could not establish how extensive the breach was or whether any information had been stolen.

The discovery has led to restrictions on software updates and administrative applications. The Air Force has not publicly confirmed that information was accessed or disclosed details about the security status of individual applications.

What Cloud One Supports Across the Air Force

Established in 2017, Cloud One was developed to bring together cloud computing resources from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet. The platform supports a range of Air Force applications, rather than one single system or service.

Its applications cover personnel administration, payroll, equipment maintenance and military logistics. Cloud One also supports systems with wider national security functions, including air defence and munitions management.

There has been no public confirmation that hackers obtained information from any of those applications. Nor has the Air Force said whether the reported intrusion affected the data or operational functions they support.

Two sources described Cloud One to Reuters as one of the largest cloud computing platforms used by the US military. The scale of the system means the reported disruption has prompted questions about the effect on work carried out through it.

'A breach here is a big deal,' one source told Reuters.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) was the platform's prime contractor until 2025, when Leidos took over. SAIC did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Leidos directed enquiries to the Air Force.

The Air Force declined to discuss the security or operational status of individual systems. It said it continually takes measures to safeguard departmental information and military capabilities.

US Air Force Cloud One Disruption Raises Cybersecurity Concerns

The immediate reported effects include interruptions to both planned transfers and maintenance work. Three sources said work to transfer administrative applications to Cloud One had been suspended.

Software updates for applications already hosted on the platform were also blocked, according to the sources. That left personnel unable to apply fixes amid newly disclosed vulnerabilities across the technology industry. The report did not identify which applications were affected or specify how long the restrictions would remain in place.

A separate source said some users had lost their administrator privileges. Reuters did not report how many users were affected or whether the change was temporary.

One person familiar with the matter said investigators had sought assistance from US Cyber Command to assess the damage. The military command did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

It remains unclear whether intruders obtained sensitive information concerning aircraft readiness or military supplies. The precise software vulnerability reportedly exploited in the intrusion has not been identified publicly in the Reuters report.

Cloud One Report Comes Amid Other Cyber Incidents

The reported intrusion comes as the US government deals with the consequences of at least six other recently disclosed cybersecurity incidents involving federal departments and intelligence agencies.

Wider concerns about AI-assisted cyberattacks have also placed cloud computing security under increased scrutiny. However, there is no publicly reported evidence that artificial intelligence was involved in the Cloud One intrusion.

The report has also drawn attention to a 2023 commentary published by FedScoop, in which Cloud One's leadership cited a '100% success rate' against previous attempts to infiltrate the platform.

The claim concerned earlier attempts and does not establish the circumstances or impact of the latest reported incident, which remain unknown.

'There is no room for error when it comes to security,' the authors wrote.