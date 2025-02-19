Quebec Vasquez, a 33-year-old mother of three, is preparing to return to Mexico despite holding legal status in the United States. Having arrived in the US at the age of seven, she barely remembers her homeland and is unsure of what awaits her. Vasquez's decision to 'self-deport' follows a series of ICE raids sparked by President Donald Trump's directive to carry out what he called the 'largest deportation operation in American history'.

'I don't have the slightest clue about how things work over there,' Vasquez admitted in an interview with Telemundo. 'I have no idea if there are resources and programmes for children like there are here, how the school systems work, where the safe areas to live are... I have no clue.'

The Potential End of the 'Dreamers' Programme

Vasquez is one of over 700,000 individuals protected under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). The programme, established in 2010 by Barack Obama, offers protection to those brought to the US as children, commonly known as 'Dreamers'.

However, the scheme has faced persistent legal challenges from Republicans and is now at greater risk than ever. With Trump proposing a ban on birthright citizenship, DACA may also be in jeopardy. As a result, Vasquez, who currently has temporary legal status, has decided to take control of her fate rather than risk deportation.

The Emotional Strain of Trump's Immigration Raids

Despite her gratitude for DACA, Vasquez stresses that the programme does not shield her family from racial profiling or the fear of being targeted for speaking Spanish in public.

'I live in constant fear,' she told The Independent, explaining how anxiety overshadows even mundane activities such as driving her children to school. Despite the uncertainty of starting anew in Mexico, Vasquez believes it is a step towards living in dignity.

'I've exhausted all options for citizenship, and quite honestly, I just want to be somewhere I feel safe, where I feel equal, where I don't feel like I have to hide, where I can speak Spanish outside in public comfortably,' she added.

When asked if she felt anger about her situation, Vasquez responded that she was simply 'very sad' to be leaving the only home she has ever known after nearly two decades in the US.

The Vasquez Family's Immigration Story

Vasquez's journey to the US began in 1999 when her mother sought a better life for them both. 'The only memory that sticks with me is my mum asking, "Hey, do you want to go live in the US with your aunt?" I remember just crying because I didn't want to leave,' she recalled.

The family settled in Suffern, New York, where Vasquez quickly learned English. Though she aspired to become a veterinarian, her undocumented status limited her opportunities. In 2011, she and her mother relocated to Gastonia, North Carolina. There, Vasquez worked as a waitress and met her husband, also a Mexican immigrant. Under President Obama's administration, the couple gained legal status through DACA.

A Difficult Decision: Leaving Behind the American Dream

After nearly 20 years in the US, Vasquez and her family never imagined leaving. With her mother now a permanent resident, they had assumed their future was secure.

'I felt safe... like I was part of the land where I had lived for so long,' Vasquez said. 'We never saw ourselves leaving the US.'

Even with her legal status, Vasquez worries about potential revocation and what that would mean for her children.

'Let's say I get pulled over because they run my tag and my last name is Hispanic,' she explained. 'I don't know if I'll be given the opportunity to prove my status right then and there. Then I'll get arrested. And then what? Who's going to pick up my girls from school?'

Debating Self-Deportation: A Divisive Issue

Vasquez's decision to leave voluntarily has sparked debate among immigrants and advocates. Some Hispanic TikTok users are urging undocumented migrants not to follow her example.

'ICE is not looking for you,' one user, Luis H., claimed in a video, suggesting that only criminals face deportation. 'What Trump, news outlets, and many TikTokers want is for you to self-deport because that would be cheaper. They are profiting off your fear.'

He encouraged those with unresolved court cases to await their verdicts rather than assuming deportation was inevitable.

'If you have a ticket, pay it,' he advised. 'They will not deport you for that. Do not fall for the fear people are spreading on TikTok.'

Others argue that self-deportation offers advantages. Social media influencer Otaola outlined the potential benefits, explaining that leaving voluntarily allows individuals to choose where they relocate rather than being forcibly removed. This option is particularly appealing to those escaping violence or extreme poverty. Additionally, self-deportation enables individuals to take their belongings, say their goodbyes, and plan their transition with dignity, unlike the turmoil of forced removal.

A Reflection of Broader Struggles

Vasquez's choice to self-deport is more than a personal decision—it underscores the broader issues faced by countless migrant families seeking security and dignity in an increasingly hostile climate. The pursuit of a stable and safe life is often accompanied by anxiety, discrimination, and the looming threat of separation.

As debates over immigration policy continue, the fate of thousands like Vasquez remains uncertain. Advocates stress the importance of policies that prioritise the well-being and protection of immigrant families, ensuring they are treated with fairness rather than fear.