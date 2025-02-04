A nail technician has come under fire after posting a video in which she speculated about a customer's legal status, sparking widespread outrage and discussions on bias and professionalism in the beauty industry.

The Controversial Video

Melaire Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American nail technician and owner of a beauty studio in Lynnwood, Washington, filmed a TikTok while working on a client's nails. In the video, she commented on another customer who had entered the salon without greeting her.

'That girl is so interesting,' Nguyen is heard saying while doing the nails of her client. 'She always comes in and, like, doesn't say "hi", "how are you", just in and out.'

She then adds, 'I wonder if she's here illegally,' prompting nervous laughter from the client she was speaking to. 'I mean, ain't nothing wrong with it, but like, don't make it sus. At least act like you're a customer.'

Nguyen's video, along with her subsequent apology, has since been deleted after sparking backlash, particularly from the Asian-American and Latino communities.

Asian-American Activist Responds

'This is so fucking disappointing for so many reasons,' said Asian-American TikToker Soogia in a response video.

She pointed out that the nail industry, which Nguyen profits from, was built 'on the backs' of Vietnamese immigrant and refugee women. While she assumes Nguyen is aware of this history, she questions whether she fully understands its implications.

Soogia argued that Nguyen's comments suggest she sees herself as 'above' other people of colour—something she attributes to the model minority myth.

'It is so important for us, now more than ever, to stand with Black people, brown people, Indigenous people, gay people, and every marginalised community in this country,' she declared. 'Because, babe, we're on the list too.'

To illustrate her point, Soogia highlighted a policy proposal titled Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs, published on 28 January 2025. The document calls for the termination of events celebrating marginalised communities, including Black History Month, National American Indian Heritage Month, and Pride. It also proposes eliminating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

'We're getting cancelled, just like everybody else,' Soogia warned. She criticised immigrants and their descendants who assume they are safe because they reside in the US legally, pointing to the mass incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans—two-thirds of whom were citizens—during World War II.

'When you're using language like "I think she might be illegal," you're using the same rhetoric as the people who say and do the exact fucking same shit to you,' she said.

Her video caption read: 'Now, more than ever, it's important that we all stand together, not tear each other apart.'

Soogia has been actively posting advice in Spanish regarding recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detentions, reminding migrants of their rights.

The Model Minority Myth

'You live under this false illusion of the model minority myth, and it is exactly that—an illusion,' Soogia said.

The model minority myth places racial minorities in a hierarchy, often positioning Asian Americans as 'exceptional' compared to other groups. It portrays them as polite, hardworking, and naturally gifted, suggesting they succeed due to their determination and cultural values.

However, this narrative erases the diverse realities of Asian-American communities while reinforcing racial divisions, ultimately benefiting systemic structures that oppress all marginalised groups.

Latino Community Reacts

Nguyen's comments also drew criticism from the Latino community. Hispanic TikToker @ibelieveinmepsychology called her remarks both hypocritical and ironic, given that her family consists of immigrants and many of her customers are Mexican Latinos.

According to @ibelieveinmepsychology, Nguyen's suggestion that the 'quiet' customer should 'at least act like a customer' was deeply dehumanising. It implied that a person must behave a certain way to be perceived as valid or deserving of service.

Furthermore, Nguyen is well aware of her clientele's immigration status, as she has previously made videos explaining that her business accepts cash to accommodate those unable to open bank accounts.

Breaking Salon Etiquette

Nguyen's video is not only biased but also highly unprofessional.

Salon etiquette dictates that beauty technicians should never speak negatively about clients—especially not in front of other customers. Making derogatory remarks about a customer can erode trust and make others wonder whether they, too, are being judged behind their backs.

Nguyen's post emerged at a particularly sensitive time, with ICE raids increasing and Indigenous people being targeted in the search for undocumented Hispanics. While her comments were flippant, they underscored a broader issue—the urgent need for solidarity and systemic change in the face of growing anti-immigrant sentiment.