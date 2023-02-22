Constance Wu confirmed via her Instagram stories that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with half-Filipino musician Ryan Kattner. This revelation comes almost a week after she was snapped with a large belly while walking in Los Angeles park.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" actress wrote, "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon ❤️," on Tuesday, and posted a photo of her pointing to her growing baby bump.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star's reveal comes nearly a week after she was spotted with her growing plus-one while taking a stroll in a Los Angeles park.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Wu was seen sporting a striped shirt, black sweats, sneakers and a black New York Giants baseball cap.

It can be recalled that the American actress chose to keep her first pregnancy under wraps when she became a mom to a baby girl in August 2020. Her fans are excited to be able to watch her pregnancy journey and are elated that the "Hustlers" star is now sharing more glimpses of her intimate life with her family.

While not much is known about Constance's first-born, she gave a candid interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" about her now-2-year-old's special blue butt. The baby's Mongolian spots, congenital birthmarks that appear bluish-grey, initially alarmed her but she was reassured to know that the spots were not bruises but were instead benign markings common in Asian newborns. The spots usually disappear into early childhood without needing any treatment.

