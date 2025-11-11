As Veterans Day arrives on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, many shoppers across the United States are asking one question, is Costco open on Veterans Day?

The federal holiday, dedicated to honouring military veterans, often sees banks, schools, and government offices closing their doors. Yet, large retailers like Costco face a different choice — whether to close in observance or continue operations for their members.

With families preparing for holiday gatherings and early seasonal shopping, the answer holds practical importance for many households.

Is Costco Open on Veterans Day?

Yes. Costco will stay open on Veterans Day 2025, keeping its usual business hours across the country. According to Yahoo! Shopping, Executive Members can shop from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., while Gold Star and Business Members can enter from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The company confirmed that Veterans Day is not part of its annual closure schedule.

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, was first observed in 1919 to mark the end of World War I. It later became a national holiday honouring all American military veterans.

While the day is a federal holiday, it mainly affects public institutions and government offices, not private companies. Costco remains open to serve its members and meet high shopping demands before Thanksgiving and the Christmas season.

This approach aligns with Costco's long-standing practice of operating during several public holidays while closing only on select major ones.

Costco Holiday Schedule

Costco follows a consistent holiday schedule every year, closing for only seven holidays. These include New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day, as per Northjersey.Com, Veterans Day is not one of them.

During the upcoming festive season, the warehouse giant will shut down for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. These closures allow employees time off during significant family-centred holidays, while days like Veterans Day remain part of regular trading schedules.

Is Costco Offering Veterans Day Discounts?

Costco will not provide any Veterans Day-specific discounts in 2025. However, the company is currently running its annual Holiday Appliance Savings Event, which overlaps with the Veterans Day period. Shoppers can save up to $1,000 (£759) on large home appliances, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, and laundry machines.

There are also notable deals on electronics, including £200 off Samsung 85″ Class - DU8000C Series - 4K Crystal UHD Smart TVs, as well as discounts on mattresses, jewellery, and tech accessories. New members joining Costco this week can earn up to a £60 gift card as part of a limited-time sign-up offer.

Although Costco itself does not feature veteran-only discounts, numerous restaurants and national chains are offering complimentary meals or deals to military personnel this week.

Other Retailers Open on Veterans Day

Costco is not alone in staying open. Other major retailers, such as Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's, Home Depot, ShopRite, and Wegmans, will also operate under normal business hours on 11 November 2025.

Fast-food and casual dining chains, including McDonald's, Dunkin', Wendy's, and IHOP, will continue service, with many offering Veterans Day promotions for military members. Delivery services like UPS and FedEx will also run as usual, though the US Postal Service will suspend standard mail delivery, except for Priority Mail Express.

For those still asking, is Costco open on Veterans Day?— the answer remains clear, yes, Costco will welcome its members as usual, keeping operations running smoothly while the nation pauses to honour its veterans.