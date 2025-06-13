Allergy sufferers should watch out when treating themselves to imported Dubai Chocolate. According to the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA), the viral treat might not have an ingredient or allergen list that matches UK standards if produced abroad. Instead, fans of the bars are encouraged to buy safer local versions, especially if they suffer from any food allergies. Fortunately, UK retailers have created their own version of Dubai Chocolate after the dessert found explosive virality on TikTok. Nowadays, there is something for everyone, from near-exact replicas to bite-sized versions of the bars.

UK Food Watchdog Issues Warning Regarding Viral Treat

Dubai Chocolate's rising popularity has led Brits to seek it out through official brands, resellers, and even TikTok Shop, to get a taste of the viral Middle Eastern dessert. In an alarming twist, an investigation by the BBC has revealed that these resellers do not always include allergen information. The FSA warns that this practice has raised serious concerns about inconsistent labelling and potential safety risks.

Professor Robin May, the FSA's Chief Scientific Advisor, cautioned: 'Some imported Dubai-style chocolate products don't meet our standards and could be a food safety risk, especially for consumers with allergies.'

UK law mandates that food products list any of the 14 regulated allergens, including nuts, milk, and sesame. Labels must be in English and include a full ingredients list, the food's name, a use-by or best-before date, and the name and address of a UK or EU business responsible for the information. Products imported from outside the EU or UK must clearly list an importer.

'If you have a food allergy or intolerance, we advise that you do not buy the product unless you're certain it's intended for sale here,' May added.

Brits have no shortage of Dubai Chocolate options to choose from, as several retailers have stepped up to meet demand with their own versions of the dessert.

Where to Find 'Dubai Chocolate' UK Alternatives

Luckily for British fans of the viral treat, several retailers have stepped up to meet demand with homegrown alternatives, which comply with national labelling laws. Shoppers were especially taken by Lidl's version, with long lines forming in the store's aisles earlier this year. This resulted in the chain introducing a limit of three chocolates per customer. Lindt's versions were also popular, selling out in 72 minutes on TikTok shop.

Most recently, budget chain Home Bargains has stocked pre-packaged versions, such as their fun-sized 'DuBites,' which are being widely reviewed and praised on social media.

British takes on the dessert are not only safer, but also cheaper—Nestle, Morrisons, Waitrose, Lidl, and Lindt's versions sell for anywhere between £2.22 ($3) and £4.99 ($7), while the original version is presently £11.81 ($15.99), without accounting for shipping costs.

Despite the product's popularity, its original creators have denounced these dupes. FIX co-founder Yezen Alani called dupes 'very frustrating' and detrimental to the brand, highlighting a significant difference in quality. He noted that the original Dubai Chocolates are handcrafted and require refrigeration, unlike their mass-produced UK counterparts that lack the authentic Middle Eastern flavours the brand originated from.

From Craving to Online Sensation: Dubai Chocolate's Origins

Due to Dubai Chocolate's global fame, it is hard to believe the dessert was born from a pregnancy craving. Back in 2021, British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda teamed up with her husband, Yezen, to create a dessert that satisfied her imagination. They experimented with rich chocolate and incorporated Middle Eastern-inspired ingredients like pistachios and konafa until she had the treat she desired. Elated by the results, the couple launched FIX Dessert Chocolatier in 2022, which quickly gained traction, especially after a viral TikTok video by influencer Maria Vehera showcased the treat.

Amid FSA's concerns regarding resellers and dupes, FIX offers premium, allergy-safe versions of the treat, so fans who order from their official website can indulge safely. However, for those looking for a more affordable option, UK-made versions are a tasty alternative. When it comes to trending treats, sticking to verified local retailers or ordering directly from trusted brands is the best policy, especially if you are a shopper with allergy concerns.