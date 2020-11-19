The most-awaited limited-overs competition between world champions England and South Africa continues to face turmoil. Recently, the series was at risk of getting cancelled. And now, three players from the South African squad have been put into isolation after one of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As per the reports, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said they recorded one positive result out of the 50 tests they had conducted.

It can be understood that two players have been kept in isolation along with the COVID positive individual because they were deemed "close contacts." According to the BBC, all three players are asymptomatic at the moment.

The Three Lions are all set to play three T20 internationals and three one-dayers behind closed doors. The competition is set to start on November 27.

Further reports confirmed that the South African camp hasn't named any replacements for the players who have been kept in isolation. However, two new players would reportedly join the group training before intra-squad warm-up sessions start over the weekend.

England players were tested before departing from London and all of their results came back negative. They were again tested on Wednesday once they arrived at their team base in Cape Town. This is the first overseas tournament that the England national team would be taking part in.

Before their South African tour, however, certain players from the English line-up had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. So technically, some players from both the English and South African squads have got the taste of international travel during the pandemic era.

A CSA spokesperson said, "All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the Covid-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being."

A few days ago, England's ODI series against South Africa was in doubt as chaos was ongoing within the CSA's administration. It was reported that the Members Council was refusing to recognise the country's interim board.

The South African government recently appointed an interim nine-member board to run CSA after the entire board had resigned earlier. The new interim board is chaired by the former Supreme Court Judge Zak Yaqoob.