Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have been soaking up the sun in a luxury yacht off the coast of Italy in the past week since the conclusion of the Serie A season. The couple decided to return to dry land for a romantic date night alongside some friends in the picturesque town of Portofino.

The Juventus star and his ladylove were seen dining at a seafood establishment called "La Langosteria." Portofino is a well-known fishing village that has turned into a popular summer tourist destination. The once quiet town has become dotted with high-end resorts and seafood restaurants.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from the night out. She could be seen flipping her hair back as she sat at an outdoor table with a glass of wine in hand. She captioned the photo simply, "Tchin, tchin," as if calling for a toast.

The Spanish beauty is seen wearing a dark teal slip dress with thin spaghetti straps. On the table beside her rests a crocodile skin Hermes Birkin bag.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez were reportedly joined by Portuguese footballer Jose Semedo among other friends. Their brood of kids did not join them for dinner on this occasion.

In the past week, the couple has been spending time with all four of Ronaldo's children. In an Instagram post, the Juventus forward said that spending time with his family is his preferred way of celebrating titles. Juventus recently claimed their ninth consecutive Serie A title. "Nothing better than celebrate your victories with the ones you love." he said.

Despite winning the league title, Ronaldo will be disappointed to have missed out on the European golden boot. Lazio striker Ciro Immobile won the honours after scoring 36 goals this season. He finished two goals clear of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Ronaldo could only manage 31.

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi relinquished the title after scoring only 25 goals this season. He won the last three golden boot awards, but despite missing out on Europe, his was still the highest tally in La Liga for 2019-20.