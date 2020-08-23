Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo may officially be off the market. Fans of the footballer and his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are convinced that the couple is engaged thanks to a cryptic photo on Instagram.

While it is not unusual for the pair to show loved up photos of themselves together, there is something unique about the post in question. On Saturday, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared the same photo on their respective Instagram pages. The Portuguese captain's post was captioned simply, "Mi amor," with a heart emoji. This in itself is not something to write headlines about. However, the caption shared by Rodriguez was a bit more interesting. In her post, she said, "YESSS," with a rose emoji.

The Spanish beauty could be seen wearing a red ruched dress that hugged her body to show off her curves. In the photo, she is looking at the camera with a serious expression while posing alongside the 5-time Ballon d'Or Winner. Ronaldo is beaming in a Louis Vuitton printed button-down shirt.

Even though the caption is indicative of a possible proposal, the photo itself is very cryptic. Fans are confused because there is no ring in sight. Most, if not all engagement posts generally feature a sparkler on the woman's finger. In this photo, Ronaldo is holding his girlfriend or possible fiancée's right hand in such a way that her fingers are concealed. More importantly, her left hand is resting behind his shoulder as she hugs him for the photo. In effect, both of her hands are strategically out of sight.

The couple met back in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodriguez was working as a shop assistant. They met again just days later at an event. They quickly struck up a relationship and a year later in 2017, Ronaldo announced that he has become a father to twins Mateo and Eva Maria. The twins were born via surrogate but Rodriguez announced shortly thereafter that she is pregnant with Ronaldo's child.

Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina, in November 2017. Since then, the former shop assistant has constantly been seen taking care of the brood, including Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

Needless to say, they have been living as a family for several years, and it would come as no surprise if they are finally ready to make it official.