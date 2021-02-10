Juventus FC has reached the Coppa Italia final after a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their semi-finals against Inter Milan proved to be enough to advance. The second leg ended in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday, ensuring that the Bianconeri secured their spot in the final.

This will be Juve's second consecutive appearance in the Coppa Italia final. The Old Lady will be keen on making the most out of this opportunity to take the title, after losing to Napoli 4-2 in a penalty shootout last season.

Inter Milan did prove to be dangerous in the second leg, with both Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi coming close to breaking the deadlock.

Meanwhile, it was Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who threatened Inter's goal. However, Inter keeper Samir Handanovic was in top form and busted out two superb saves to deny Ronaldo his moment of glory.

Nevertheless, in the end, it was still Ronaldo's two goals in the first leg that eventually won Juventus the tie. Inter scored first, courtesy of Lautaro Martinez, but Ronaldo managed to rally with two goals in the span of just under ten minutes to give Juventus the victory.

The second semi-final match-up is between Atalanta and Napoli. They are sitting level on 0-0 after the first leg. The second leg will be played on Wednesday, and the winner of the tie will face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on May 19.

If Napoli wins, it will be a repeat of last season's final, and Juventus will be hungry for revenge. Meanwhile, Atalanta has had a successful year, even reaching the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Either way, it won't be an easy final for Juventus.

Over at the Serie A, the title defence is not going as well as Juventus had hoped either. They are now trailing behind both AC Milan and Inter. There is still a long way to go before the end of the season, but they will have to step up their game in order to retain the league title.