Cristiano Ronaldo is considered to be among the greatest ever players to grace the game of football. But according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, he does not even make the top three at Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar, who has won the Ballon d'Or five times, made his name at Old Trafford winning three Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. He then went on to continue his winning spree with Real Madrid and is currently doing the same with Juventus.

Carragher seems to have upset more than a few people when he refused to name Ronaldo in his top three when asked to name the best players to don the iconic number seven shirt for the Red Devils.

The former Liverpool defender listed George Best, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona ahead of the Portugal international much to the surprise of fellow pundit Micah Richards. The former Manchester City defender branded Carragher's list "absolute nonsense" before the Reds legend tried to explain his logic.

"I think Ronaldo comes fourth on that list. I think he's last on that list," to which Richards quickly responded saying: "That is nonsense. That is absolute nonsense," as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Carragher was not willing to give up despite the backlash and went on to explain the reasoning behind his list despite Ronaldo's glittering career at Old Trafford from 2003 – 2009. It was even pointed out to him that the Juventus attacker won his first Ballon d'Or when he was with the Red Devils.

"Well I think I think you've either got George Best or Bryan Robson, for me, would be number one," Carragher said. "George Best, he said so himself, was the best player in the world at the time."

"But Cantona, for what he did for Man United in the Premier League and where Manchester United are now, has to be above Ronaldo. Bryan Robson – he was Manchester United. You talk about him not winning a trophy as the others did, he carried that club for 10 years. He was England captain, captain marvel, England's best player."

"He got so much more respect because he stayed with United and he just got to the end of his career and won the Premier League," he added.

Ronaldo is still regarded as one of the best in the game despite the forward being in the later stages of his career. He won eight major honours with United, scoring 118 goals before moving to Real Madrid for what was then a world record fee.

Carragher's decision to list Ronaldo fourth on the list of players to wear United's iconic number seven shirt did not go unnoticed by United fans or the fans of Ronaldo on social media. The Liverpool legend was mocked for his choices with one fan asking if he was just having a laugh.