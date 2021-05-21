Cristiano Ronaldo made a bold statement by deciding to move his fleet of luxury cars out of his Turin home. The incident fuelled speculations that the Portuguese star may be planning a major career move this summer, since moving his cars was an expensive venture that he could not have taken lightly.

A big development states that the Juventus forward has hired two specialised lorries to move his supercars from Turin and into Madrid. The destination is extremely important, owing to the fact that Ronaldo lived in the Spanish capital while playing for Real Madrid for nearly a decade.

Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez is of course, from Madrid. They have kept a home there and it may just mean that they are moving their cars back to what they consider as their permanent home as a family. On the other hand, speculations continue to rise about a possible move back to Real Madrid, despite the fact that club president Florentino Perez had already debunked the rumours.

According to Marca, Ronaldo might have spent somewhere in the vicinity of 13,000-15,000 euros plus VAT for the big move. He needed two separate lorries to accommodate at least ten vehicles that were moved out of the mansion just outside Turin, which has been his home during his time with Juventus FC.

Some of the expensive vehicles in Ronaldo's garage include a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (worth 1.3 million euros), a McLaren Senna (one million euros) and a Ferrari F12 Tour de France (900,000 euros).

It is a massive undertaking to move vehicles of such value, and it is still unclear what motivated the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner to do it. His contract with Juventus runs until the end of the 2022 season, but it remains to be seen if he will make a move this summer after a disappointing season with the Bianconeri.