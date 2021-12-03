Manchester United has been rescued by Cristiano Ronaldo yet again. The Portuguese forward scored the 800th and 801st goal of his career on Thursday to help the Red Devils come form behind to beat Arsenal. Old Trafford bore witness to Ronaldo's talents once more as he secured the 3-2 victory in the Premier League.

It was the visiting Gunners that took the early advantage in the 13th minute thanks to Emile Smith-Rowe. Manchester United spent most of the rest of the half trailing behind before Bruno Fernandes found the equaliser just a minute before the break.

Soon after the restart, Ronaldo made his presence felt by putting his team ahead in the 52nd minute. However, former Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard equalised for Arsenal just three minutes later.

Luckily for the hosts, Ronaldo was as reliable as he has always been from the spot. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sealed the winner in the 70th minute, and the visitors were no longer able to find a response.

It was a hard-fought victory for United, who needed to turn things around after the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to a string of terrible results. The mood is more positive at Old Trafford, with Michael Carrick taking over as interim coach. Fans are hoping that the positive results will continue to come in especially when German coach Ralf Rangnick arrives.

It's not too late to salvage the season, with United now just 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. They are seventh in the Premier League table, but it's not too late to aim for a Champions League spot.

Ronaldo is on a mission to bring glory back to United and add to his tally of 130 goals with the club. The rest of his 801 goals were scored with Portugal (115), Sporting Club de Portugal (5), Juventus (101) and a remarkable 450 goals for Spanish giants Real Madrid.