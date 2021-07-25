Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the final year of his contract with the Turin side, and speculations are rife that he may be looking for a move to another club. However, Juventus vice President Pavel Nedved has stated that the Portugal captain is not going anywhere.

Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid back in 2018, with the main goal of winning the UEFA Champions League. After already dominating the domestic scene in Italy, the club wanted to get their hands on the elusive European trophy. Fast forward to 2021, not only have they failed to win the Champions League thus far, they also failed to defend their Serie A title.

As such, speculations have emerged that Ronaldo may be on his way out. However, Nedved has stated once again that the club is not planning on selling the prolific forward. While the club itself had a disappointing season, Ronaldo's individual performance has been stellar.

The 36-year-old was Serie A's top scorer last season, adding 29 goals to his total tally of 81 goals in 97 league appearances since joining Juventus. Nedved said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to return from his summer holiday by Monday, and will be joining the team's pre-season preparations.

"Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he 'll be back on Monday and will stay with us," he said as quoted by Goal.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were rumoured to be interested in a blockbuster signing for Ronaldo, with a return to previous clubs Real Madrid, Manchester United and Sporting Libon also mooted.

Real Madrid were quick to put the rumours to bed, with PSG emerging as the front-runners for the player's signature. However, it now seems as though that move isn't going to happen, if Nedved's words are to be believed.

Meanwhile, Juventus players Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini are also being linked with moves away from Turin. Nedved said that both players will also likely stay, with the club already expecting meetings with the players' agents in the coming days.