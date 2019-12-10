Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly told some of his former Real Madrid teammates about his regrets about leaving Los Blancos and joining Juventus. CR7 believes he would have won some more Ballon d'Or titles if he had stayed in Madrid.

Ronaldo is alleged to have expressed his disappointment openly about missing out on the award for the last two consecutive seasons. He believes that he had better chances of winning his sixth individual title if he had stayed with Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old Portuguese talisman left the Bernabeu after staying nine seasons in the Spanish capital. He then joined Juventus for a record fee of £88 million in 2018. Since then, he went on to play 61 matches for the Old Lady and scored 37 goals. He also helped the Italian side win the Serie A along with the Italian Super Cup last year.

However, according to Mirror's reports, Ronaldo told his former colleagues that he could have collected more Ballon d'Or trophies had he stayed in Spain. This year, his on-field nemesis, Lionel Messi, lifted his sixth Ballon d'Or title.

In the process, the Argentine and Barcelona forward made a record feat. No one has ever won so many Ballons d'Or in their lifetime. Previously, CR7 and Messi were tied at 5 trophies each. Last year, it was Real Madrid's Luka Modric who won the award.

Between 2013 and 2017, Ronaldo won four Ballons d'Or. Since then, he finished in the second position in 2018, while in 2019, he could only manage third place.

Currently, the Juventus forward is in a spectacular form. He scored six goals in his last 5 matches for both his club and country. It is expected that the legend will continue displaying brilliant football skills over the upcoming festive season. In December, Juventus will be fighting on three fronts and Ronaldo will be leading their attack.

Juve will next face Bayer Leverkusen in a UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday. However, prior to that, the Italian side has already qualified for the knockout round.

After the mid-week clash, the Old Lady will next play against Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A. After these games, Ronaldo's team has a big occasion as they play against Lazio in the Italian Super Cup final, due on December 22.