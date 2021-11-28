The 2021 Ballon d' Or winner will finally be revealed on Monday night. Ahead of that, France Football's editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre has some interesting revelations. He said that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has confessed to him that his only ambition before he finally hangs up his boots is to win the prestigious award more times than main rival Lionel Messi.

Ferre claims that the Manchester United star told him about this objective personally. However, if this is true, things are not looking good for the former Real Madrid star. Messi is one of the favourites to win this year, and some publications have even been claiming to have gotten their hands on a "leak" declaring Messi as the winner.

Messi, who won the award six times while playing for FC Barcelona, is now plying his trade with Paris Saint-Germain. While he has not achieved much with his new club just yet, his Copa America victory with Argentina this summer is a big factor in making him a favourite. He is believed to be in a good position to win a seventh Ballon d' Or this year, with a far better chance than Ronaldo who is chasing his sixth.

Speaking to the New York Times, Ferre said, "Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to retire with more Ballon d'Or [awards] than Messi. I know because he has told me."

Ferre has been in charge of the event for six years, with Messi and Ronaldo dominating the award throughout that period. He did say, however, that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric cried like a child when he found out that he managed to break the two players' stronghold in 2018.

If rumours are to be believed, Messi should extend his record tomorrow. The closest contender is Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who many believe should have won last year if only the award was not cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.