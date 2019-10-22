Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's DNA did match the evidence in a rape case that an American, Kathryn Mayorga launched against him. However, Ronaldo's camp claims that this is to be expected after "consensual" relations between the alleged victim and the accused. According to the complainant, she asked the footballer to "stop" and said "no" during the process of intercourse.

The Juventus forward continues to be haunted by the accusations put forward by the former teacher who claims that Ronaldo raped her a decade ago. Ronaldo was investigated but did not face criminal charges for the United States-based incident.

However, a recent report claims that the DNA of the evidence submitted for the case matched the DNA of the football star. The Sun says about a hundred emails were exchanged between the police and the prosecutors of the case. Among those emails, Las Vegas-based detective Jeffrey Guyer is claimed to have written that the DNA matches the evidence. Guyer reportedly wrote, "DNA is back and is a match."

The report also claims that one of the leaked emails suggests that Ronaldo admitted to his lawyers that Mayorga said "no" and "stop" on the night in question. After the criminal case was dismissed after Mayorga signed a non-disclosure agreement and accepted a massive settlement of £290,000

Ten years later, Mayorga has decided to break the NDA to pursue a civil suit wherein she is demanding more money from the footballer.

The sixth player in the history of football to score 700 career goals met Mayorga at Palms Casino Resort in June 2009. At the time, she worked as a bar hostess. Before joining Real Madrid late that summer, Ronaldo had just finished his UEFA Champions League-winning season with Manchester United. He was in Las Vegas, where he invited Mayorga and her friends to a penthouse party. Ronaldo's brother-in-law and cousin were on that trip with him.

According to Mayorga, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner begged her to perform sexual acts. In a recent television interview, the footballer completely denied the accusations. He said that such accusations embarrass him, especially as a family person and a father. The Portuguese icon's brand value is highly dependent on his reputation. Currently, he is the highest-earning celebrity on Instagram.

The rape accusations against Ronaldo might have disturbed his mental soundness, but the footballer's on-field performance never dropped below fans' expectations.