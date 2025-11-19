For the first time in their nation's history, the tiny Caribbean island of Curaçao will play in the FIFA World Cup.

Their men's football team, 'Blue Wave', qualified for the 2026 edition of the sport's grandest stage by forcing Jamaica to a scoreless draw during their qualifying match on Tuesday. The win had the Blue Wave finishing the qualifiers at the top of Group B with 12 points in six games, clearing Jamaica by a single point.

Small But Terrible

By far, Curaçao is the smallest nation by population to qualify for the World Cup. The nation of just over 150,000 people surpassed Iceland's population of 350,000 as the smallest to ever play in the tournament.

The Blue Wave nearly had their hearts broken when a penalty call on substitute Jeremy Antonisse's sliding tackle to Dujuan Richards almost dashed their dreams. Fortunately, the referees overturned the decision after taking a look at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to give the Caribbean islanders a taste of glory.

The team also missed their veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat who had to tend to a family issue in the Netherlands.

'From the Netherlands, I will stay in close contact with the staff and I have complete confidence in this group of players,' Advocaat said in a statement after having to leave the team in Kingston, Jamaica for their big game.

The 78-year-old Dutchman took over coaching duties for Curaçao in January 2024, after having stints with eight countries including his home of The Netherlands and South Korea.

CURAÇAO BECOME THE SMALLEST COUNTRY TO EVER QUALIFY FOR THE WORLD CUP!



The nation of just 156,115 people have surpassed Iceland as the smallest ever nation to ever make it to the biggest tournament on the planet 👏🇨🇼 pic.twitter.com/qbe8TtNyif — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 19, 2025

All About Curaçao

Curaçao is an island within the Caribbean Sea and a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It became home to Arawak settlers from the South American mainland before it was visited by Europeans in 1499.

Spanish settlers would then occupy the island, and later the Dutch, establishing it as a major trade centre for the Dutch West India company. Their entire indigenous population were deported to Hispaniola by the Spanish as slaves in 1515.

Curaçao's land area is measured at 444 square kilometres (171.429 miles) and their economy heavily depends on petroleum refining. They developed large modern dry-docking and bunkering facilities and became one of the largest ports in the world in terms of total tonnage handled.

Their government is run by a prime minister with Dutch King Willem-Alexander as their head of state, represented by Governor Lucille George-Wout.

Other Countries Who Qualified for 2026 World Cup

Curaçao will be joined by Haiti, who also qualified by defeating Nicaragua, 2-0. The win secured them a World Cup spot after 51 years since they first played in the tournament in 1974.

Panama also clinched a spot by beating El Salvador, 3-0. Both Panama and Haiti also topped their groups to qualify.

Two Concacaf Spots Remain

Only two World Cup spots are left for countries that belong in the Concacaf or Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football. The last two teams will be determined by a mini inter-confederation playoff tournament that will be held in March.

They will join an expanded 48-team field for next year's tournament.