Swedish mountain biker Emil Johansson, 26, suffered a terrifying fall during Red Bull Rampage 2025 in Zion National Park, Utah, on 19 October 2025. The crash happened moments after Spanish rider Adolf Silva's shocking accident on the same course. Both incidents unfolded within minutes, forcing organisers to halt the event.

Red Bull confirmed that both athletes were 'alert and responsive' after being airlifted to the hospital. Still, questions remain about Johansson's condition and how a near-perfect stunt suddenly turned into a life-threatening drop. What exactly caused the fall that left fans across the world in shock?

Emil Johansson Falls Off a Cliff

Johansson's crash occurred shortly after 1 pm local time during his second run at the Red Bull Rampage, held near Virgin, Utah, within Zion National Park. The event, famous for its extreme cliffs and high-risk stunts, had already seen chaos earlier that day when Adolf Silva crashed attempting a double backflip, as per The Daily Beast.

Moments later, Johansson began his run. Witnesses reported that he landed one of his opening tricks cleanly before losing control of his bike. He veered off course and tumbled down a steep rock face. Rescue teams immediately stopped the competition and rushed to reach him. His position on the ridge made extraction extremely difficult.

Both Silva and Johansson were later lifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital. In an official statement on 20 October 2025, Red Bull said: 'Emil is alert and responsive.'

The update offered relief to fans, though concerns about possible injuries remained.

Emil Tried a Double Tail Whip

Reports confirmed that Johansson attempted a double tail whip — a move involving two full frame rotations around the handlebars mid-air before landing. The trick, known for its precision demands, tests a rider's balance and timing.

According to witnesses, Johansson successfully completed the rotation but slipped just after landing. The steep, dusty terrain caused his tyres to slide, sending him off the narrow trail and over the cliff edge. Organisers immediately suspended the event as medical crews worked to reach the fallen rider from a challenging section of the ridge.

The Red Bull Rampage course is notorious for its loose rocks, sharp drops, and unpredictable surfaces. Even the smallest error can lead to catastrophic results, and Johansson's fall demonstrated how quickly things can go wrong in freeride mountain biking.

Is Emil Johansson Still Alive?

It was later confirmed that Johansson was conscious and speaking with rescuers after the fall. Red Bull's medical team said both Johansson and Silva were safely transported to the hospital.

As of 20 October 2025, Johansson remained stable and responsive, though full details of his injuries were not made public. Event organisers temporarily paused the competition following the crashes to ensure the safety of remaining participants.

Fans flooded social media with messages of support, expressing relief that Johansson had survived such a dangerous fall.

A Dangerous Third Time for Emil

According to Red Bull, the 2025 event marked Johansson's third appearance at Red Bull Rampage, following entries in 2019 and 2023. Known for his calm precision, he entered this year's competition eager to prove himself again.

In an interview days before the event, Johansson shared: 'Red Bull Rampage definitely gives me more butterflies right now... This event is exciting and I feel like I develop a lot every time I show up.'

After recovering from previous injuries and surgeries, Johansson had returned determined and injury-free. 'Some days it's been hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel,' he said, reflecting on his journey back.

For fans, his third Rampage was meant to mark a new chapter of success. Instead, it became a reminder of how dangerous the sport remains — even for one of its most skilled and respected riders.