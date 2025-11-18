George Pickens' unexpected absence from the Cowboys' opening offensive series has set off a wave of questions after both he and fellow star receiver CeeDee Lamb were held out of the first possession. With reports indicating the decision came directly from the coaching staff, speculation has intensified over whether the move was performance related or linked to a possible disciplinary issue.

Star Receivers Held Out of Opening Series

The Cowboys began the game without their two starting wide receivers, a decision that immediately caught the attention of broadcasters and fans. Pickens and Lamb remained on the sideline wearing their helmets as the offence lined up for its first drive.

The team opened with consecutive runs by Javonte Williams before Dak Prescott targeted a trio of backup receivers on third-and-4: Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin. The play resulted in an incompletion and a quick end to the series.

Their absence was striking given their critical roles in the Cowboys' offensive scheme and the importance of establishing momentum early in the match.

ESPN: Coach Must Address Reason Behind Decision

Lisa Salters of ESPN reported that the decision to bench Lamb and Pickens for the opening possession was made by the coaching staff. She noted that offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer would need to clarify whether the move was connected to discipline.

The team has not issued any formal explanation, leaving the nature of the decision open to interpretation.

Schottenheimer's upcoming media availability is expected to be closely watched as questions mount over whether the team was sending a message to its top receivers or responding to an internal issue identified before kick-off.

Why Was George Pickens Benched?

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram quoted a source who stated that 'They missed some things', causing them to be benched. This remark has added to the uncertainty surrounding the decision.

While the source did not specify whether the missed elements were related to pre-game preparation, assignments or situational responsibilities, the comment has become central to the discussion.

Analysts have suggested the phrase could refer to mental errors or lapses in execution observed during walkthroughs or earlier in the week. However, without confirmation from Schottenheimer or head coach Mike McCarthy, the exact concern remains unverified.

Receivers Return for Second Possession

After the Raiders' opening drive ended in a punt, both Pickens and Lamb took the field for the Cowboys' second possession. Their return appeared to signal that the decision was limited to the first series rather than an extended benching.

Once on the field, the offence regained more familiar personnel groupings, shifting attention back to the unanswered question of why the two Pro Bowl receivers were withheld to begin with.

Their early absence nevertheless overshadowed the game's opening minutes and drew significant online reaction, with fans debating whether the move was disciplinary, strategic or tied to a performance correction.

Ongoing Questions for the Cowboys' Offence

The brief benching has now become a central storyline for the Cowboys, with many awaiting further explanation from the coaching staff.

As the team prepares for its next match, scrutiny will likely focus on whether the issue resurfaces, whether additional details emerge and how the coaching staff manages accountability among its top offensive weapons.